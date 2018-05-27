Performing Arts Provincial Festival comes to UVic

More than 600 performers will take part in festival running May 29 to June 2

More than 600 young performers will display their talents at the 54th Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival, running May 29 to June 2 at the University of Victoria.

These young artists, ages 10-28, represent the winners from 37 regional performing arts festivals held throughout B.C. over the past year. Performers in music, dance and spoken Word will compete before internationally recognized adjudicators in classes, performances and concerts for provincial titles, and for some, a spot at the National Music Festival in Sackville, N.B.

The Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival is the host festival for the BC Performing Arts Festival this year and organizers expect the event will bring more than 1,000 people to the city and will require a volunteer force of 300 workers to staff registration day and provide support over the course of the five-day festival at various venues throughout the city.

Throughout the week of sessions and performances, finalists from all the disciplines will be selected to compete in one of three final adjudicated concerts:

The Provincial Highlights and Finals Concert (music and speech arts) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31 in UVic’s Phillip T Young Hall.

The Dance Finals and Highlights (music and speech arts highlights) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 1 in UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium.

The National Music Finals and Highlights at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 2 in the Phillip T Young Hall.

For a full schedule of events please visit www.bcprovincials.com. Adjudicated performances and final concerts are open to the public, tickets available at the door.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Panthers for Patients concert event June 8

Just Posted

Council scraps other ideas; JSB steel will only be used for art

City staff wanted an open bid to get rid of steel that’s coated in toxic lead paint

Intruder breaks into Langford couple’s home

The intruder was high and thought the house was his

Visiting Vimy Ridge: Saanich teen set for historic summer tour

Mount Douglas student John Evans will tour historic war sites

Greater Victoria youth earn Scouts’ highest honour

21 youth receive Chief Scout’s Award from lieutenant governor

Lessons learned: City reflects on bike lane construction

Councillors and City staff said there are better strategies to apply to new bike lanes

VIDEO: 75th Swiftsure International Yacht Race

‘A happy boat is a fast boat’

Federal leaders trade barbs about India trip at press gallery dinner

Justin Trudeau’s infamous trip to India earlier this year was the focus of many of the jabs

Love Child Organics, PC Organics baby food recalled

16 flavours have been recalled

B.C. VIEWS: Our poverty reduction plan is already in place

NDP has another promise it needs to appear to keep

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

Police are continuing to investigate

Out of control wildfire prompts restriction around Allie Lake

One of the first large wildfires of the 2018 season is blazing out of control

Performing Arts Provincial Festival comes to UVic

More than 600 performers will take part in festival running May 29 to June 2

Passersby help rescue occupants of home as fire breaks out in Courtenay

Coffee run turns into fire rescue for pair of men

Most Read

  • Performing Arts Provincial Festival comes to UVic

    More than 600 performers will take part in festival running May 29 to June 2

  • Panthers for Patients concert event June 8

    North Saanich high school raising money to help patients with lung cancer