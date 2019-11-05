Performing arts students draw from letters of a Canadian solder on Oak Bay stage

CCPA and 5th Field Regiment partner for Thursday performance in Dunnet theatre

Students from the Canadian College of Performing Arts are partnering with the Band of the 5th Field Regiment for a Remembrance Day production at Oak Bay High on Thursday night.

This year’s concert is based on the letters of Canadian soldier, Private John Baptist Cronin, a member of 49th Battalion (infantry) out of Edmonton and who died in 1916. His remains lie in the Regina Trench Cemetery in Courcelette, on the edge of Somme.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

“In sharing one soldier’s personal experience from over 100 years ago, the students honour the individual struggles and sacrifice of all who have been called to serve,”said CCPA managing artistic director Caleb Marshall.

Marshall compiled and arranged the presentation with vocal ensemble instructor Meredith Zwicker. It is a tapestry of classic wartime musical favourites, text and dialogue that combine to tell an impactful story.

This year’s performance will also feature artwork and weave in video contributions from students in the after school care program at Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture.

“Last year, this concert was as uplifting as it was poignant,” said Karen Manders, arts and culture programmer at Oak Bay. “We applaud the students and the College for sharing their talents with our community.”

Thursday’s show is at 7 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High School, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Tickets are by donation online or at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Military Family Resource Centre, and the Canadian Heritage Arts Society.

For more information visit ccpacanada.com, or call 250-595-9970.

READ ALSO: Saanich woman shares First World War letters from Great Uncle

reporter@oakbaynews.com