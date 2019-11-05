Students from the two-year Canadian College of Performing Arts in Oak Bay, Nick Harrison and Alexa Ste. Marie, during the Remembrance Day performance at Oak Bay High in 2018. The college and B.C.’s Band of the 5th Field Regiment, a brass-reed band, will provide the music. (Jackie Adamthwaite Photo)

Performing arts students draw from letters of a Canadian solder on Oak Bay stage

CCPA and 5th Field Regiment partner for Thursday performance in Dunnet theatre

Students from the Canadian College of Performing Arts are partnering with the Band of the 5th Field Regiment for a Remembrance Day production at Oak Bay High on Thursday night.

This year’s concert is based on the letters of Canadian soldier, Private John Baptist Cronin, a member of 49th Battalion (infantry) out of Edmonton and who died in 1916. His remains lie in the Regina Trench Cemetery in Courcelette, on the edge of Somme.

READ MORE: Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

“In sharing one soldier’s personal experience from over 100 years ago, the students honour the individual struggles and sacrifice of all who have been called to serve,”said CCPA managing artistic director Caleb Marshall.

Marshall compiled and arranged the presentation with vocal ensemble instructor Meredith Zwicker. It is a tapestry of classic wartime musical favourites, text and dialogue that combine to tell an impactful story.

This year’s performance will also feature artwork and weave in video contributions from students in the after school care program at Oak Bay Parks, Recreation and Culture.

“Last year, this concert was as uplifting as it was poignant,” said Karen Manders, arts and culture programmer at Oak Bay. “We applaud the students and the College for sharing their talents with our community.”

Thursday’s show is at 7 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High School, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Tickets are by donation online or at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Military Family Resource Centre, and the Canadian Heritage Arts Society.

For more information visit ccpacanada.com, or call 250-595-9970.

READ ALSO: Saanich woman shares First World War letters from Great Uncle

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Musical pipeline to Victoria continues for Bruce Cockburn

Just Posted

Victoria SPCA branch asks public for help after puppy hit by car

Three-month-old puppy requires surgery, medication, vaccinations

Man no longer able to drive, family cat missing after Sooke Road crash

‘You cough, and then you’re unconscious’: Man who crashed into home shares his story

Cathedral lights up in remembrance with illuminated images

Remembrance Illuminated runs Nov. 8 to 11 at Christ Church Cathedral,

Sooke Whale Watching spots a huge gathering of whales

At least 6o whales were feeding and frolicking at Race Rocks

Performing arts students draw from letters of a Canadian solder on Oak Bay stage

CCPA and 5th Field Regiment partner for Thursday performance in Dunnet theatre

VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

‘I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay.’

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Cowichan woman escapes after scary car plays ‘cat-and-mouse’, blocks

On an isolated part of Cowichan Lake Road, two women are almost trapped following a bizarre incident

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Nuu-chah-nulth Nations urge government to fulfill Supreme Court decision on fishing rights

Nov. 3 marked the 10-year anniversary of Supreme Court decision

Most Read