PhenomaCon attendees Mason Mcleod (left), Dayna Lynn Inouye, and Peter Bosman as ODST from Halo 3, Chun Lee from Street Fighter 2, and Spiderman 2099, respectively. (Courtesy of Dave Nemeth)

PhenomaCon announces The Walking Dead video game’s Clementine as special guest

This year’s event takes place on July 11 and 12

Get ready PhenomaCon fans, the two-day convention in Colwood just announced one of its special guests for 2020.

Melissa Hutchison, best known for her voice role as Clementine on Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead, will be at the convention on Saturday and Sunday this year.

Hutchison has been a voice actress for almost a decade and has done work for television and radio commercials, children’s interactive toys, animation and video games.

READ ALSO: Organizers add second day to PhenomaCon, West Shore’s only fan convention

PhenomaCon is a community-driven fan event that caters to comic book, cosplay, gaming and tabletop communities. The event, which takes place at the Juan De Fuca Recreation Centre, features vendors, exhibitors, gaming, cosplay workshops, contests and demonstrations.

