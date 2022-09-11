PHOTOS: Colwood’s In Sight Festival celebrates local art, Indigenous culture

Marcela Strasdas is painting at the In Sight Festival, organized by the Arts and Culture Colwood Society on Sept. 11 at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Local artisans had set up market stalls at the In Sight Festival, organized by the Arts and Culture Colwood Society on Sept. 11 at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Laura Davis, president of the Arts and Culture Colwood Society, said she hopes this year’s event will be the first of many to come. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Sharlene Stushnov puts the finishing touches to her painting by the waterside at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site.(Bailey Moreton/News Staff) Anne-Marie Schnutt paints with the Fisgard Lighthouse in the background. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) The Chris Millington Band brought energy and jazz to the stage at the In Sight Festival, organized by the Arts and Culture Colwood Society on Sept. 11 at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff) The performance of the Chris Millington Band at Sight Festival, organized by the Arts and Culture Colwood Society on Sept. 11 at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site had people dancing. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Colwood saw new and old come together as the community’s newest cultural festival was held at the Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site over the weekend.

The In Sight Festival was organized by the Arts and Culture Colwood Society and held on Sept. 10 and 11.

The festival featured live music performances, art demonstrations, a local artisan market and performances by the Esquimalt and Lekwungen Dancers.

The festival’s aim was to bring people together and allow for residents to learn about Colwood’s history and Indigenous Peoples, according to Laura Davis, president of the arts society.

Davis added this year’s event was well attended and she hopes to build on the connection with indigenous communities in the future.

City of Colwood,ColwoodFort Rodd HillWest Shore