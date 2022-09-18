PHOTOS: Lorde sends off Victoria’s Rifflandia music festival in style
Lorde dances on stage Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A fan cheers on BBNO$ from above the dancing crowd Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Kids add to a giant painting in the kids section Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Fans cheer on as Lauv performs Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Giant inflatable balls float above the crowd Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lorde performs from a rotating staircase Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lorde and her backing band perform from a rotating staircase Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Festival goers get their picture taken in front of a flower display Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lauv performs Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lorde and her backing band perform from a rotating staircase Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Priyanka performs Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Lorde and her backing band perform from a rotating staircase Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Royal Athletic Park was filled with excited festival goers Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) A skateboarder performs a trick Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Royal Athletic Park was filled with excited festival goers Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Royal Athletic Park was filled with excited festival goers Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) Confetti shoots out into the crowd as Lorde performs Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff) BBNO$ performs Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
The first Rifflandia music festival in four years went out in style Sunday (Sept. 18) night as Kiwi superstar Lorde serenaded the crowd of thousands packed into Royal Athletic Park.
The 25-year-old emerged onto the stage with her backing band lined up on a revolving staircase designed to look as if it led straight into the sun. It was a fitting entrance, as she spent much of her two and a half hour set playing dreamy and upbeat songs from her latest album Solar Power.
Of course, fan favourites from her debut album Pure Heroine such as Royals and Ribs also featured heavily. The crowd could hardly sit still throughout the evening, regularly turning the baseball field into a dust bowl from all of the dancing.
Leading up to the festival’s final act, attendees had no shortage of things to do on the festival grounds. Two stages provided nearly constant entertainment, with Lauv and Vauncouverite BBNO$ among Sunday’s lineup.
Beyond the music, the festival also featured plenty of food and drink booths, a large kids zone, games, and even a pop-up barber shop.
