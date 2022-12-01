PHOTOS: Victoria welcomes Ruby Waters with open arms for sold-out show

Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Ruby Waters performs at the Capital Ballroom on Nov. 26. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

After performing at Rifflandia 2022, Metis singer-songwriter Ruby Waters returned to Victoria with a vengeance for a sold-out show last weekend.

An eager crowd lined up in the rain for Saturday’s concert but quickly dried off from the dance party inside the Capital Ballroom.

Fans were also able to support good causes while grabbing some merch. All of the proceeds from hat sales at the show are being donated to the Victoria Cool Aid Society, while Four Winds Inc. will be receiving 30 per cent of tote bag profits, and 25 per cent of long-sleeve shirt and hoodie sales are going to True North Aid.

Waters showed off her range and raspy voice while performing all her hits including Quantum Physics, Open Arms and Sweet Sublime.

The crowd sang along to almost every word until Waters played Lullaby solo, which was released a day before the concert.

Waters ended the show with her catchy track Difficult, and her fans did not leave disappointed.

