The second annual Victoria Bike Music Festival is scheduled for Sunday, July 29. Here, people celebrate at the inaugural show last year. File contributed/Jay Dondale

Power the music: the Victoria Bike Music Fest returns

Audience members on stationary bikes will energize speakers as musicians play

Talk about pedal to the metal, or pedal to the music at least.

The second annual Victoria Bike Music Festival is set for Sunday, July 29 and invites people to enjoy local, live musicians while celebrating the fun diversity of bicycles.The event is set at two stages, beginning at Topaz Park at 1 p.m.

Performers include Looelle and Myriam Parent, whose music will be projected by speakers powered by stationary bikes pedalled by audience members who duck in to energize a song or two at a time. Afterward there will be a group bike ride that includes the transport of all speakers and instruments, with live music on the fly led by Kate Romain.

At 4 p.m. the second part of the show begins at Stadacona Park, led by Kara Taylor and Eva Louise Grant, and finishing off with local four-femme country group, The Half Moon Shine.

ALSO READ: Bike sharing program rolls into Saanich

Festival director James Davis initiated the Victoria event last year after running a similar one in Toronto.

“We’re really trying to celebrate the bicycle,” he said. “We want to showcase this fun, welcoming, do-it-yourself, community-based future that people can participate in.”

Davis, who also designed the bike-powered generators, said the unique idea drew approximately 500 people between both venues last year. “This really offers the opportunity for performers and the audience to feed off each others’ energy.”

ALSO READ: Check out the ‘Caboost,’ an out-of-the-bike electric motor

This family-friendly event is free, powered in part by the City of Victoria’s My Great Neighbourhood Grant, but if anyone wishes to tip the performers, a helmet will be passed around during the shows.

Bicycle-savvy businesses will also be around to provide food and drinks, including freshly-baked goods via bike delivery from La Tana Bakery.

To find out more about the event, you can head to vicbikemusicfest.ca.

