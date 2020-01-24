Russian world music ensemble Trio Voronezh returns to Victoria this Saturday night (Jan. 25) at First Metropolitan United Church. triovoronezh.com

Powerful Russian folk trio makes triumphant return to city

Trio Voronezh back on Victoria stage for first time since appearing at Coupe Mondiale in 2013

One of the leading world music ensembles, Trio Voronezh, is returning to Victoria for the first time since 2013.

On stage for a 7:30 p.m. show at the First Metropolitan United Church at Quadra Street and Balmoral Road this Saturday (Jan. 25), Trio Voronezh performs compelling arrangements of classics across a variety of musical styles, all on Russian folk instruments. The musicians’ virtuosity and delightful artistic innovation alters the way audiences experience classical, folk and contemporary repertoire.

Classically trained at the Conservatory in Voronezh (Russia), members Vladimir Volokhin on the domra, Sergei Teleshev on the bayan and Valeriy Petrukhin on the double-bass balalaika are known for their unconventional use of Russian instruments and folk melodies.

READ ALSO: Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Their diverse repertoire, arranged by the trio, includes works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, as well as Russian folk songs, Argentine tangos, gypsy dance music and even bluegrass.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca, by email at contact@watf.ca or in person at Long & McQuade and Tempo Trend Music. For more information on the group, visit triovoronezh.com.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Music coffee house returns to Metchosin with new name

Just Posted

Victoria PD will continue to patrol James Bay for wolf seen Saturday

But police also say they will return to regular duties

Local Monarchist says Saanich Peninsula would be a ‘great place’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Bruce Hallsor also expects the couple’s professional opportunities to lie outside Greater Victoria

Court rejects mistrial for accused Victoria drug dealer who fired his lawyer

Horst Schirmer filed a mistrial application on basis of receiving incompetent representation

Saanich seeks young residents to serve on 2020 advisory committees

Youth members must be between 16 and 24 years old

VicPD confirms wolf sighting in James Bay

Police ask that children and pets be taken inside

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read