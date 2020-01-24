Powerful Russian folk trio makes triumphant return to city

Trio Voronezh back on Victoria stage for first time since appearing at Coupe Mondiale in 2013

Russian world music ensemble Trio Voronezh returns to Victoria this Saturday night (Jan. 25) at First Metropolitan United Church. triovoronezh.com

One of the leading world music ensembles, Trio Voronezh, is returning to Victoria for the first time since 2013.

On stage for a 7:30 p.m. show at the First Metropolitan United Church at Quadra Street and Balmoral Road this Saturday (Jan. 25), Trio Voronezh performs compelling arrangements of classics across a variety of musical styles, all on Russian folk instruments. The musicians’ virtuosity and delightful artistic innovation alters the way audiences experience classical, folk and contemporary repertoire.

Classically trained at the Conservatory in Voronezh (Russia), members Vladimir Volokhin on the domra, Sergei Teleshev on the bayan and Valeriy Petrukhin on the double-bass balalaika are known for their unconventional use of Russian instruments and folk melodies.

Their diverse repertoire, arranged by the trio, includes works by Vivaldi, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff, as well as Russian folk songs, Argentine tangos, gypsy dance music and even bluegrass.

Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca, by email at contact@watf.ca or in person at Long & McQuade and Tempo Trend Music. For more information on the group, visit triovoronezh.com.



