Wine Down Wednesdays celebrated summer outdoors in Duncan's City Square. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Chris Herbert – Wine Columnist

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with wine writer Chris Herbert about wines on the Island, from around B.C. and more. A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Most Read