Prevedoros launches new album three years in the making

Local composer, guitarist takes a page from philosopher Alan Watts

Guitarist and composer Brad Prevedoros celebrates the release of his 15th album Cloud Hidden with a performance at Victoria’s Wood Hall next month. Prevedoros is joined by Paul Wilkinson-Teel on bass, and Brad Hawkes and Ray Rothschild on percussion. The concert features ensemble work and solo guitar performances from Cloud Hidden, in addition to selections from earlier albums, including Prevedoros’ top-selling Fire Dance and his WCMA-nominated In Motion.

READ ALSO: Prince’s memoir ‘The Beautiful Ones’ to be released this fall

Cloud Hidden has been three years in the making, comprised of all original compositions, with a strong leaning towards jazz, blues and a smattering of Brad’s own “west coast flamenco” style. The album title is derived from the book Cloud Hidden, Whereabouts Unknown: A Mountain Journal, written by philosopher Alan Watts.

Tickets for this album release event are available through the Alix Goolden Hall box office, 250-386-5311, at alixgooldenhall.com, or at the door while tickets are available

Prevedoros releases Cloud Hidden on Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m. in Wood Hall (900 Johnson St.).

Tickets are $20 available at Alix Goolden Hall box office, 250-386-5311, alixgooldenhall.com or at the door.


