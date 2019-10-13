Pacific Opera Victoria presents Il Trittico, a trio of one-act operas by Puccini that winds up with the comedy Gianni Schicchi (above). Opening night is Oct. 17 at the Royal Theatre. Illustration by Jo-Ann Richards

Puccini trio kicks off celebration of 40 years of opera in Victoria

Pacific Opera Victoria mounts massive five-show production of Il Trittico, starting Oct. 17

Pacific Opera Victoria has saved the last for first as a way to open its 40th anniversary season at the Royal Theatre.

Il Trittico, the final completed stage work by iconic Italian operatic composer Giacomo Puccini, is comprised of three one-act operas each concerning the concealment of a death, as told in three different tones: a thriller, a tragedy and a farcical comedy.

POV artistic director Timothy Vernon, who will conduct the orchestra for the five-performance run starting Oct. 17, characterizes Il Trittico as “a virtuoso display, composed at the height of his career and confirming Puccini’s mastery of both drama and comedy.”

READ ALSO: Classic creepy films on screen at Craigdarroch Castle

The three acts: Il tabarro (The Cloak), a dark thriller; Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica), a poignant tragedy, and the dark comedy Gianni Schicchi, feature Italian-Canadian soprano Aviva Fortunata, Canadian tenor Adam Luther and American baritone Todd Thomas.

This massive production is directed by Glynis Leyshon, with set and costume design by Pam Johnson. Requiring three sets and with a large cast, Il Trittico is complicated and costly to produce and as such, is rarely presented in its entirety.

For tickets or more information, visit pov.bc.ca or rmts.bc.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sidney Fine Art Show: Art worth talking about

Just Posted

Courthouse hangings to abandoned opium dens: Victoria’s most haunted places

Have you seen any of these ghosts?

Puccini trio kicks off celebration of 40 years of opera in Victoria

Pacific Opera Victoria mounts massive five-show production of Il Trittico, starting Oct. 17

Cancer experts flock to Victoria for immunotherapy conference

Experts to converge on the ‘future of cancer care’

Bylaw to rezone South Langford parcel for development gets first reading

New development plan increases greenspace

PHOTOS: Bosley’s hosts three-day puppy party for National Adoption Weekend

Rescue puppies, baked goods, pet photo shoots and more

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

Most Read