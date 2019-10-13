Puccini trio kicks off celebration of 40 years of opera in Victoria

Pacific Opera Victoria presents Il Trittico, a trio of one-act operas by Puccini that winds up with the comedy Gianni Schicchi (above). Opening night is Oct. 17 at the Royal Theatre. Illustration by Jo-Ann Richards

Pacific Opera Victoria has saved the last for first as a way to open its 40th anniversary season at the Royal Theatre.

Il Trittico, the final completed stage work by iconic Italian operatic composer Giacomo Puccini, is comprised of three one-act operas each concerning the concealment of a death, as told in three different tones: a thriller, a tragedy and a farcical comedy.

POV artistic director Timothy Vernon, who will conduct the orchestra for the five-performance run starting Oct. 17, characterizes Il Trittico as “a virtuoso display, composed at the height of his career and confirming Puccini’s mastery of both drama and comedy.”

The three acts: Il tabarro (The Cloak), a dark thriller; Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica), a poignant tragedy, and the dark comedy Gianni Schicchi, feature Italian-Canadian soprano Aviva Fortunata, Canadian tenor Adam Luther and American baritone Todd Thomas.

This massive production is directed by Glynis Leyshon, with set and costume design by Pam Johnson. Requiring three sets and with a large cast, Il Trittico is complicated and costly to produce and as such, is rarely presented in its entirety.

For tickets or more information, visit pov.bc.ca or rmts.bc.ca.



