Purchaser’s Preview Night, which is held annually the night before the Sooke Fine Art Show begins, will be held virtually this year on July 23. Local chef Pat Hogan of 4 Beaches Catering, has created a special appetizer “grazing boxes” that people can purchase and enjoy while they “attend” the event at home. (Contributed - Sooke Fine Arts Society)

Purchasers Preview Night offers first glance into this year’s Sooke Fine Art Show

Annual event to be held virtually on July 23

Here’s an opportunity to get the exclusive first look at this year’s Sooke Fine Art Show.

Purchaser’s Preview Night, which is held annually the night before the art show begins, will be held virtually this year.

Those who wish to join in on Purchasers Preview Night can buy a special access code and have the first tour through this year’s online gallery.

“This exclusive evening allows early access to view and buy extraordinary artworks from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal island artists ahead of the thousands of attendees who gain access the next day,” said organizers of the Sooke Fine Art Show in a press release.

A wide range of categories will be featured in the show, including more than 375 juried works of paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography, fibre arts, jewelry, glass, and ceramics in a virtual format.

Terrie Moore, executive director of the Sooke Fine Arts Society, said organizers worked hard to reflect the same feel of the in-person art show as much as possible.

Local chef Pat Hogan of 4 Beaches Catering, has created a special appetizer “grazing boxes” that people can purchase and enjoy while they “attend” the event at home.

Moore encourages attendees to make a night of it then share their celebrations on social media using @SookeFineArts and the tags #SookeFineArts2020 #SookeFineArtsGala. The entry code for Purchasers Preview Night costs $25 and can be bought at www.sookefinearts.com/special-events-2/.

This year, people can visit the show online anytime from July 24 to Aug. 3, although Moore added it might be possible to buy art from the website until the end of September.

There is no fee to view the galleries.

