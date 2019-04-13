Raffi ready to give howling good performance at the Royal

Raffi brings a raft of new songs from his latest album Dog on the Floor, as well as such family favourites as “Banaphone,” “Baby Beluga” and others to the Royal Theatre for a pair of shows on April 14. Photo by John David

Raffi Cavoukian, better known simply as Raffi to his audiences, brings his family friendly sound to the Royal Theatre for a pair of Sunday afternoon shows on April 14.

The 70-year-old singer is hopping all over Canada and the U.S. performing songs from his newest album, Dog on the Floor, the majority of which he wrote in the comfort of his Salt Spring Island home. Some of the inspiration came from his new dog, Luna – the new material includes “Luna’s Song” and “Walking the Dog.” The album also features a cover of George Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun,” while other songs focus on peace and unity.

Tickets to Raffi’s Royal Theatre shows, scheduled for 1 and 4 p.m., come with a digital download of either Dog on the Floor, Baby Beluga or his greatest hits collection: The Best of Raffi.

Entertaining children for over 40 years, he began his recording career with the 1976 album Singable Songs for the Very Young. Dog on the Floor is the Cairo-born singer’s 25th album and first in four years, following 2015’s Owl Singalong.

Many of the parents who attend Raffi’s concerts – he refers to them as “Beluga grads” – grew up listening to his timeless hits such as “Baby Beluga” and “Down by the Bay.”

The folk singer is also known for his commitment to protecting children. In 2010, he founded the non-profit Raffi Foundation for Child Honouring. In March, the Foundation created a course based on his Covenant for Honouring Children, allowing people to study and apply its nine lifestyle principles to everyday life.

Tickets for Raffi’s concert start at $46.75. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit rmts.bc.ca, call 250-386-6121, or drop by the Royal or McPherson theatre box office.

– Felicia Santarossa, Monday Magazine contributor