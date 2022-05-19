FILE - A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - A$AP Rocky, left, and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Reports: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy in LA

People magazine, citing an unnamed source, said A$AP and Rihanna are home in Los Angeles

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports.

The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources. A representative for Rihanna did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press seeking confirmation.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned in designer looks that showed off her growing bump, but her pregnancy wasn’t drama free.

The 33-year-old A$AP was arrested April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, police said.

People magazine, citing an unnamed source, said A$AP and Rihanna, 34, are home in Los Angeles with the baby, their first.

The two went public with their relationship in 2020.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with A$AP Rocky

Pop Music

Previous story
With sequel plans, Rob Reiner turns ‘Spinal Tap’ up to 11

Just Posted

The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team heads for provincials in Surrey after winning the Island championships on May 17. (Courtesy Kate Baker)
Oak Bay High goalkeeper comes away with clean sheet as team takes Islands

Sooke district council is continuing its review of the official community plan. The OCP is expected to go to public hearing by this summer. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke council reviews draft OCP chapter by chapter

Kindergarten class from St. Christopher’s Montessori walks with John Hillman on May 3 in his fundraiser for Save the Children. (Courtesy Carlton House)
Oak Bay veteran surges past fundraising goal, spends morning at legislature

Gorge FC Team Sales forward Liz Gregg eyes up a pass during the BC Soccer women’s A Cup provincial final against Coastal FC in Burnaby on Sunday (May 15). Gorge won 5-3. (Casey Tepper/LIWSA)
Double B.C. Cup soccer victories for Saanich’s Gorge FC women