Rick Mercer-led comedy team in for second Just for Laughs show at UVic

Rick Mercer, shown here ranting in Graffiti Alley in Toronto, hosts two shows for the Just for Laughs Comedy Night in Canada tour Nov. 16 at the University of Victoria. (Rick Mercer Report)

His appearance in Sidney earlier this year was hugely popular.

So it’s no surprise that Just for Laughs, staging its Comedy Night in Canada show hosted by legendary Canadian comic Rick Mercer Nov. 16 at UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium, has added a second show for that night due to overwhelming demand.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show went on sale June 3 and have sold extremely well. As such the comedy troupe announced today that an extra show will take place at 9:30 p.m. the same night.

Mercer, who was part of the Mary Winspear Centre’s Speaker Series back in April, hosts a new show that features award-winning and nationally recognized Canadian comics Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni and Ali Hassan.

Tickets, $63.80, are available now at tickets.uvic.ca, by phone at 250-721-8480 or at the University Centre box office.

The shows will also serve as a fundraiser for Movember Canada. One dollar from the sale of each ticket sold (less taxes) will be donated to the organization to help with its efforts to raise awareness of men’s health issues including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The Just For Laughs team will provide additional fundraising efforts through its fundraising page.



