Rifflandia music festival lineup announced for 2018

Juno Award winner Jessie Reyez, Daniel Caesar and Adventure Club are among the headliners for this year’s Rifflandia, one of Greater Victoria’s most popular indie music festivals.

Festival promoters Atomique Productions announced the lineup for the 11th annual event this morning, with Current Swell and Friends, Bishop Briggs, Lights, The JB’s and CloZee also on the list of performers for the weekend event. Royal Athletic Park is the prime venue for the weekend, but other local clubs are also hosting shows through the Sept. 13 to 16 weekend.

“After such a major and successful milestone 10-year anniversary last September, we can’t wait to deliver this next edition of the festival,” said Nick Blasko, festival director, in a release.

Electric Avenue returns as the main attraction among Night Stage artists, who will perform on multiple stages along Discovery Street. Multiple other night venues, dozens more artists and the final festival schedule will be released early in the summer.

Among changes this year, the age limit for free entry to Royal Athletic Park is now 12 and under, which organizers hope will attract more families.

