The annual Urbanite interactive art event at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, on this year March 20, is a great way to explore the galleries in a fun and social way and mingle with fellow art lovers. Photo by Cedar Coast Photo

Ring in spring with gallery glamour in Victoria

Annual Urbanite event March 20 offers customized beverages and music in an artful environment

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria is inviting one and all to ring in spring on March 20 with Urbanite, consistently one of the most chic and popular events in the city.

Landing on the first day of spring, this first Urbanite event of the new year and new decade will invite guests to look into the future and celebrate the possibilities. Custom cocktails, exhibition interventions, live music, hands-on activities and more will transform the art gallery experience, offering a new way to interact with the space and displayed works through a night of art, movement and connection.

READ ALSO: Art Gallery of Greater Victoria receives $2.8M Anthony Thorn donation

DJ Nova Jade is returning to help shake off the winter doldrums and get guests dancing into the new season. Also helping the vibe will be offerings on hand from Lighthouse Brewing Company, Little Jumbo, Mission Hill Family Estate Winery and Victoria Soda Works.

Tickets for Urbanite go on sale Tuesday, March 3 at noon. This event regularly sells out so it’s recommended to get your tickets early. Visit aggv.ca or call 250-384-4171 for more information, and go to eventbrite.ca for tickets.


