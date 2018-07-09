ROD STEWART: Victoria arena’s first concert performer returns Oct. 30

Veteran rocker and multi-genre performer playing mid-week performance

More than 13 years after christening the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre’s concert setup, and making waves by wearing a hardhat on stage, Rod Stewart is making his return to the Victoria arena.

The knighted veteran rocker known for such hits as “You Wear It Well,” Maggie May,” “You’re in My Heart,” “Tonight’s the Night (The Final Acclaim),” “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells a Story” and more plays here at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Reserved seat tickets ($99, $199 plus fees) go on sale this Friday (July 13) at 10 a.m. through selectyourtickets.com, charge by phone at 250-220-7777 or at the arena’s Select Your Tickets box office.

The raspy-voiced Stewart is one of the best-selling musical artists in history having sold an estimated 200 million records worldwide in his five-decade-long career. He has ventured into numerous musical genres from pop to rock, folk, soul, R&B, new wave, and even the Great American Song Book.

