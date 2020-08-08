Rolling the dice on the patina of old copper

At the Galleries: Summer days continue

Salt Spring Island artist Jeannette Sirois will be on display for her second solo exhibition at West End Gallery this month.

Sirois’ vibrant and painstakingly detailed botanical drawings are a sight to behold, as noted by Amy Boyle of West End Gallery.

“Spending thousands of hours in the studio, her coloured pencil pieces on paper are a testament to her dedication, patience and passion,” Boyle said.

Sirois earned studied design with distinctions at Concordia University and has her art teacher certification.

Using nature as her guide, Sirois renders the intricate blooms plucked from her garden including tulips, irises and poppies. She’s created work for public installations, gallery exhibitions and private collections and continues to push her work into areas that give the viewer opportunities for dialogue around issues related to social change, the speed of our lives and the peace instilled from the natural environment, Boyle said.

The Sirois exhibition of new paintings opens Aug. 22 and runs until Sept. 3.

READ ALSO: From emerging artists to Group of 7 and rare pieces, Madrona Gallery turns 10

This month the Avenue Gallery in Oak Bay is hosting oil-painter Mary-Jean Butler, potter Geoff Searle and sculpture and design artist Janis Woode.

Butler is a West Vancouver artist whose paintings reflect the rugged landscape of British Columbia’s mountains and coastline, said Heather Wheeler.

Her education in fine art and graphic design play a strong role in the stylization of her work, which depicts the landscapes and trees, cliffs and water that surround her studio, Wheeler said. Butler’s objective is to shift the focus from the broader landscape and rather explore the many subtleties that arise within small croppings, details, shifts between light and seasonal changes.

Janis Woode’s work stands out for her use of metal and other unique materials, which date back to her schooling at Emily Carr. That triggered a desire to learn to weld which opened the door to articulate her artistic vision, she told Wheeler, and Woode has worked with metal ever since.

“My hope is that my sculpture draws a common thread for the viewer, a thread that ties us together as people no matter how individual our experiences may be,” Woode said.

Searle’s pottery is a treat in sculpture. A non-conformist, Searle’s creativity and curiosity has led to some exciting work that puts him at the forefront of clay innovation, Wheeler said. His work has found its way throughout the world from galleries in Vancouver and Victoria and is in the hands of numerous private collectors.

For fine-art photography, consider Kevin Boyle’s exhibit at Winchester Galleries at 2260 Oak Bay Ave. this month. The award-winning Vancouver-based artist’s pieces are showing until Aug. 12. Boyle’s art ranges from capturing the haunting charm of dilapidated farm buildings on the prairies, to long exposures of cattle moving in impossible lines.

READ ALSO: Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Madrona Gallery at 606 View Street (and Trounce Alley) is currently presenting Colours of Summer XI. This annual group exhibition brings together a selection of contemporary and historical works of paintings, drawings, and sculptures.

West End Gallery is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1203 Broad St.

The Avenue Gallery at 2184 on Oak Bay Avenue is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Opening night lineup for online Roots & Blues festival released

Just Posted

Gaps in the system: Youth cope with homelessness in Greater Victoria

Four-part series will look at youth homelessness in the region

Rolling the dice on the patina of old copper

At the Galleries: Summer days continue

Museum asks British Columbians for COVID-19 nature observations

Royal BC Museum collects information as part of ongoing pandemic project

Oak Bay pool to reopen Aug. 17

Swimming, other activities return this month

Island riders conquering new heights

With no races, cyclists tackle Everest challenge to lift community

53 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths cap off week of high infection rates in B.C.

Roughly 1,500 people are self-isolating because they either have COVID-19 or have been exposed to it

Missing teen visiting Courtenay found safe

She had last been seen going for a walk on Aug. 6

Moving on: Tanev scores 11 seconds into OT as Canucks oust Wild

Vancouver beats Minnesota 5-4 to move into first round of NHL playoffs

Fitness non-profit challenges citizens to invent a game to be physically active

The campaign was launched after a study showed only 4.8 per cent of children and youths in Canada met required standards of the 24-hour movement guidelines

Gene editing debate takes root with organic broccoli, new UBC research shows

Broccoli is one of the best-known vegetables with origins in this scientific haze

VIDEO: U.S. Air Force pilot does fly-by for B.C. son amid COVID border separation

Sky-high father-son visit plays out over White Rock Pier

3 Vancouver police officers test positive for COVID after responding to large party

Union president says other officers are self-isolating due to possible exposure

Vancouver Island team takes on wacky challenges of world’s largest scavenger hunt

Greatest International Scavenger Hunt taking place Aug. 1-8

New mothers with COVID-19 should still breastfeed: Canada’s top doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam made the recommendation during World Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Most Read