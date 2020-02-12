The Royal BC Museum is hosting a unique Valentine’s event, Night Shift: Vintage Valentines (File Contributed/ Royal BC Museum)

Royal BC Museum offers vintage Valentine’s Day event

Combine cocktails and dancing with history and science

For anyone ready to talk nerdy on Valentine’s Day, there’s an event for you.

The Royal BC Museum is hosting a unique Valentine’s evening titled Night Shift: Vintage Valentine’s; the adult-only event will host live music and dancing alongside lectures on the history of sex.

Start off with ‘Sex Talks with Scientists,’ featuring presentations on sex, reproduction and mate selection presented by museum scientists Victoria Arbour, Heidi Gartner and Henry Choong. Then, enjoy archivist Genevieve Weber’s talk ‘A Century of Writing on Love and Sex,’ which will use records from the museum’s collections to explore the changing ways sex, romance and desire have been written about.

You can then sip on a cocktail and go through the galleries, create vintage valentine’s cards at the craft station, and watch a burlesque performance by the House of Cheek.

ALSO READ: Victoria hotel runs unique Valentine’s Day package

There will also be a photo booth Newlywed game inspired by the 1960s game show to test how well people know their dates.

Live music will be performed by Hank Angel, Sarah Osbourne and elder Sister Plum, as well as some vintage funk and disco from DJs db Chessa and Histro.

The event takes place form 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday Feb. 14 for $49.95 plus tax per person.

For more information or tickets visit royalbcmuseum.bc.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

