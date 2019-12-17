Russell Brand is coming to Victoria this spring

Brand will bring forward his new discussion, Russell Brand: Recovery Live in April 2020

Russell Brand is coming to Victoria on April 5, 2020 (File contributed/UVic)

Russell Brand is coming to Victoria for a new show this spring.

The British comedian-turned-spiritual advocate will be offering a new discussion, Russell Brand: Recovery Live.

The 90-minute show is described as “a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction.”

I am coming to #Australia and #NewZealand to do my new show #RECOVERYLIVE this February and March- transcendence, enlightenment and a right laugh. The old idea is over, join this new movement.

Tickets: https://t.co/HdcaEiKNuH pic.twitter.com/NFQcJNhHk8 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) December 15, 2019

The program is aimed at those who wish to better themselves, “for those living to be saints who have lived too long among demons.”

The show is happening at the Farquhar Theatre at the University of Victoria, 3800 Finnerty Rd. on Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will vary in price from $60.50 to $230.50, with VIP tickets including an exclusive 45-minute recovery workshop, as well as access to Brand’s three-day online meditation course.

For more information, or to purchase tickets head to tickets.uvic.ca.

