Russell Brand is coming to Victoria on April 5, 2020 (File contributed/UVic)

Russell Brand is coming to Victoria this spring

Brand will bring forward his new discussion, Russell Brand: Recovery Live in April 2020

Russell Brand is coming to Victoria for a new show this spring.

The British comedian-turned-spiritual advocate will be offering a new discussion, Russell Brand: Recovery Live.

The 90-minute show is described as “a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction.”

The program is aimed at those who wish to better themselves, “for those living to be saints who have lived too long among demons.”

ALSO READ: Cycle for Sobriety rider wraps up cross country tour

The show is happening at the Farquhar Theatre at the University of Victoria, 3800 Finnerty Rd. on Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will vary in price from $60.50 to $230.50, with VIP tickets including an exclusive 45-minute recovery workshop, as well as access to Brand’s three-day online meditation course.

For more information, or to purchase tickets head to tickets.uvic.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

