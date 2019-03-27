Ryan Gosling goose shaped chocolate crafted for Easter

Just in time for Easter, a UK-based company has launched Ryan Gosling-goose shaped chocolates.
Chocolatician, a chocolate artistry shop located in England, sculpts and moulds chocolate into tasty celebrity animal mash-ups. Launching their first mash-up in 2015 with a life-sized chocolate Benedict Cumberbatch figure and then moving into smaller versions called ‘Cumberbunny’ two years later.
The Gosling’s take about a day each to make with only 100 being released for Easter 2019 in three kinds — dark (vegan), milk and white chocolate and go for £39.95. To taste The Gosling visit chocolatician.com
