Ryan Gosling goose shaped chocolate crafted for Easter

A chocolatician is releasing 100 Ryan Gosling shaped chocolates just in time for Easter. (@UKChocolatician/Twitter)

Just in time for Easter, a UK-based company has launched Ryan Gosling-goose shaped chocolates.

Chocolatician, a chocolate artistry shop located in England, sculpts and moulds chocolate into tasty celebrity animal mash-ups. Launching their first mash-up in 2015 with a life-sized chocolate Benedict Cumberbatch figure and then moving into smaller versions called ‘Cumberbunny’ two years later.

Who's on for a Cumberbatch/Gosling-off??

Whoever sells the most of themselves in chocolate, from now till Good Friday, will be further homaged with a uber luxury limited edition figure!

To support your favourite Male Feminist hit the link! https://t.co/viEQFcam4z#thegosling pic.twitter.com/5GEj8v9oIl — chocolatician (@UKChocolatician) March 23, 2019

The Gosling’s take about a day each to make with only 100 being released for Easter 2019 in three kinds — dark (vegan), milk and white chocolate and go for £39.95. To taste The Gosling visit chocolatician.com