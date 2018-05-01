Helen Stewart holds up a pair of her books – A Garden’s Echo and Creation Through Colour – in her Tudor Avenue garden. Stewart’s home at 2875 Tudor Ave. will be one of the stops on the Hills to Shore Artists Tour May 12 and 13. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)

Saanich artists swing open doors to studios

Hills to Shore Artists Tour will visit 17 studios over Mother’s Day weekend

A host of Cadboro Bay and area artists will be throwing open their doors and inviting the public to see the results of their creativity.

The Hills to Shore Artists Tour will visit 17 studios in Cadboro Bay, Gordon Head and Mount Tolmie May 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

“It’s just a way to see people’s studios, and in my case my garden. It’s a variety of painting and jewelry and sculpture and all kinds of different things,” said Helen Stewart, who is inviting the public to her 10 Mile Point home at 2875 Tudor Ave.

“I live in a beautiful, old heritage house. I have a one-acre garden that’s so beautiful. At my house they get to see the garden and the inside of my house.”

Stewart is a printmaker who writes and illustrates books, and will also feature Jennifer Miller and her jewelry at her home, with painters, sculptors and photographers located at homes only steps away. She said the tour makes for a nice little outing.

“A lot of these places you can walk from one to another. It’s kind of a community event. It’s a way for artists to be part of a community and do something together, and a way for the community to get to know the artists [in the neighbourhood].”

Stewart has taken part in the tour every year since its inception about a dozen years ago and says it’s common to see families taking out mom as part of a Mother’s Day weekend.

“It’s a nice little day out,” she said, adding the tour is loaded with great gift ideas for mom.

Maps of the participating studios in the free self-guided tour are available at Pepper’s, Heart Pharmacy, Smugglers Cove, along with participating studios and shops throughout Cadboro Bay Village, as well as online at hillstoshoreartists.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@saanichnews.com

 

Previous story
9 to 5: What a way to make a livin’
Next story
Saanich artists swing open doors to studios

Just Posted

Saanich MLA Popham defends speculation tax

Without direct reference to Saanich’s request for an exemption from the speculation… Continue reading

Vancouver Island School of Art looking for new home

Increasing SD61 enrolment prompts district’s termination of lease with Quadra Street facility

South Island Black Press team captures multiple B.C. awards

Creative ad, Me Too at Work series, Pearl magazine, veteran tale earn B.C.-best trophies

Premier pledges more work on Highway 14

$10 million in improvements just a start, John Hiorgan says

Counsellors needed for unique sporting event

More than 500 people with development disabilites to compete

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

9 to 5: What a way to make a livin’

Victoria Operatic Society tackles Dolly Parton’s musical version of 80’s movie

Cheeky British stand-up coming to UVic

Jimmy Carr brings his sardonic sense of humour to the Farquhar Auditorium May 22

Keep potent, boozy drinks out of young hands, experts urge

Concerns raised about limiting alcohol content, moving away from deceptive advertising and reducing sugar

Report finds failures in governance at Ridley Terminals

Auditor general report outlines shortcomings by senior management at Prince Rupert’s coal terminal

Humboldt player’s parents deal with phoney fundraiser

Fake Twitter account for Humboldt Bronco set up to solicit money through GoFundMe campaign

B.C. steps up flood response as interior braces for snow melt

Wildfire-ravaged communities brace for spring floods

Saanich artists swing open doors to studios

Hills to Shore Artists Tour will visit 17 studios over Mother’s Day weekend

Black Press Media takes home 66 B.C. Yukon Community Newspaper Association awards

Reporters, editors, photographers and ad designers picked up 66 awards

Most Read