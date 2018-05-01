Saanich artists swing open doors to studios

Helen Stewart holds up a pair of her books – A Garden’s Echo and Creation Through Colour – in her Tudor Avenue garden. Stewart’s home at 2875 Tudor Ave. will be one of the stops on the Hills to Shore Artists Tour May 12 and 13. (Dan Ebenal/News Staff)

A host of Cadboro Bay and area artists will be throwing open their doors and inviting the public to see the results of their creativity.

The Hills to Shore Artists Tour will visit 17 studios in Cadboro Bay, Gordon Head and Mount Tolmie May 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

“It’s just a way to see people’s studios, and in my case my garden. It’s a variety of painting and jewelry and sculpture and all kinds of different things,” said Helen Stewart, who is inviting the public to her 10 Mile Point home at 2875 Tudor Ave.

“I live in a beautiful, old heritage house. I have a one-acre garden that’s so beautiful. At my house they get to see the garden and the inside of my house.”

Stewart is a printmaker who writes and illustrates books, and will also feature Jennifer Miller and her jewelry at her home, with painters, sculptors and photographers located at homes only steps away. She said the tour makes for a nice little outing.

“A lot of these places you can walk from one to another. It’s kind of a community event. It’s a way for artists to be part of a community and do something together, and a way for the community to get to know the artists [in the neighbourhood].”

Stewart has taken part in the tour every year since its inception about a dozen years ago and says it’s common to see families taking out mom as part of a Mother’s Day weekend.

“It’s a nice little day out,” she said, adding the tour is loaded with great gift ideas for mom.

Maps of the participating studios in the free self-guided tour are available at Pepper’s, Heart Pharmacy, Smugglers Cove, along with participating studios and shops throughout Cadboro Bay Village, as well as online at hillstoshoreartists.ca.

