Saanich author puts fun spin on an old story

Troy Wilson releases Red Riding Hood and the Misread Wolf

Saanich author Troy Wilson will release his seventh kids book on July 13. This time its his Little Red Riding Hood and the Misread Wolf, a humorous twist on the classic fairy tale. (Troy Wilson Photo)

The publishing career of Saanich children’s author Troy Wilson hit a new milestone this month with the release of his seventh book, Little Red Riding Hood and the Misread Wolf.

The author who is known to frequent the Greater Victoria Public Library branch near his Gordon Head home, went a little bit meta with his newest story, with a book about reading. It’s Wilson’s third picture book to be released within nine months, including The Sinking of Captain Otter on Oct. 15 and Dog versus Ultra Dog on April 15.

READ MORE: 41 years later, Saanich author publishes story he wrote as a six year old

It’s a milestone for Wilson’s emerging career, he said, as it’s his first with U.S.-based publisher Running Press Kids, which is part of the larger, worldwide Hachette Book Group.

The plot of “Red” follows the traditional story arc and because of that, the characters, and the reader, project their own expectations of the wolf. Of course, there’s a twist. What makes the story fun is Wilson’s ability to peel the story apart, layer by layer, relying on the original story without telling it.

Of course, what makes a good children’s book is the ability to read it again, and again, and again, as so many parents are asked to do each night. And Red makes this palatable (for adults and kids) with text that offers a consistent reading tempo and images brought to life by Italian-based illustrator Illaria Campana.

READ ALSO: Victoria children’s author back with Dog vs. Ultra Dog

It’s Wilson’s first time working with Campana, who brought a modernized look to Red that’s steeped in tradition.

It’s also Wilson’s first time doing a reading-themed fairy tale, and he has another one with the same publisher, Goldibooks and the Wee Bear, set for the fall of 2020.

Wilson is hosting a book launch for Little Red Riding Hood and the Misread Wolf at Indigo in Mayfair mall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 13.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Previous story
Original flamenco show forged by artists in Spain and France

Just Posted

Ryan Windsor will carry Liberal banner for Saanich-Gulf Islands

Central Saanich mayor wins federal party’s nomination ahead of October election

WATCH: Crabbing on the coast is a pastime for some, a sustainable food source for others

It’s important to be aware of the regulations regarding what’s safe to eat and what’s legal to keep

10,000th book delivered to Little Free Libraries in Greater Victoria

There are now 243 Little Free Libraries in the Capital Regional District

West Shore RCMP look to identify man after sexual assault report on Galloping Goose in Langford

16-year-old female reported the assault on July 9

Victoria airport gates evacuated after screening alarm set off

Spray-can of sunscreen determined to be the culprit

VIDEO: Using scrap materials, man build workout equipment at B.C. tent city

Made of reused wood, ropes and metal, the machine could be Shane Knight’s ticket to competitions

Whitecaps’ spiral continues with 3-0 loss to Sporting KC

Vancouver has one win in last 10 MLS games

B.C. artist designs coin for Royal Canadian Mint

“I was quite blown away that I won it.”

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

B.C. VIEWS: Will the NDP lose money selling marijuana?

Government monopoly sounds great, if you work there

Canada to compensate 718 gay-purge victims in class-action settlement

The settlement was a cornerstone of a sweeping federal apology delivered in November 2017

Former polygamous leader to be sentenced next week in B.C. child bride case

James Oler to return to Cranbrook Supreme Court on Monday; crown to present sentencing options

Western Forest Products strike on Vancouver Island set to enter third week

Union says company doesn’t agree to mediator Vince Ready, Western says it isn’t the case

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

Most Read