Arnold Lim, centre, behind the scenes of feature film All-in Madonna in 2019. (Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films Ltd.)

Arnold Lim, centre, behind the scenes of feature film All-in Madonna in 2019. (Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films Ltd.)

Saanich filmmaker an audience favourite in the 29th Victoria Film Festival

Festival returned to in-person shows at venues across Greater Victoria

A local filmmaker is among the winners as the Victoria Film Festival returned to in-person shows.

The VFF filled the void since 2020 with streaming options but brought audiences back together for the 29th event that closed Feb. 12.

“To bring our world back around, you will find more filmmakers attending their films and sharing their experiences,” Kathy Kay wrote in the welcome note of the festival guide that outlined when and where to find films.

For 10 days, people filled venues from whale watching vessels to theatres to watch scores of pieces crafted worldwide.

READ ALSO: Saanich filmmaker scores critical funding for passion project Obscura

The audiences spoke and Saanich filmmaker Arnold Lim earned accolades for I Am Arnold – named audience favourite short film. The short follows a Korean-Canadian boy as he struggles adapting to his new life after moving with his single mother to a small, rural B.C. community.

Lim is already an award-winning director, producer, photojournalist and executive producer of the Black Press Video Networks. Known for his work on All-in Madonna, The Cameraman and Godhead, his films have screened internationally including at the Toronto International Film Festival and has programmed for film festivals including the Vancouver Asian Film Festival and previous Victoria Film Festivals.

Driving Madeleine, by Christian Carion earned audience favourite feature.

Other winners announced Feb 12 include: The Eight Mountains by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch as best feature film; best Canadian feature went to Viking by Stephane Lafleur; The Temple by Alain Fournier was named best short animation ($500 prize); Sam Now by Reed Harkness earned the best documentary nod; I Like Movies by Chandler Levack was named best Canadian first feature ($1,000 prize) and

Bones of Crows by Marie Clements earned the cultural currents award ($1,000 prize).

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Issamba Showcase brings African rhythms to Victoria

Just Posted

Sidney’s Beacon Brewing has received approval from council to setup a food truck outside their Third Street location six evenings this year. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Greater Victoria brewery gets green light for food truck team-up

Arnold Lim, centre, behind the scenes of feature film All-in Madonna in 2019. (Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films Ltd.)
Saanich filmmaker an audience favourite in the 29th Victoria Film Festival

A three-storey banner has been installed on the front of Our Place in response to B.C.’s toxic drug deaths. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Victoria’s Our Place installs three-storey banner about toxic drug crisis

A man spraying water on the demolition site with dust rising in the background. (Courtesy of Maria Hendrikx)
‘An assault’: Greater Victoria residents want tougher bylaws after demolition blankets area in dust