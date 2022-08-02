Saanich Peninsula shows making summer music memories

John Reischman and the Jaybirds hit the stage at Butchart Gardens on Aug. 5. (John Resichman and the Jaybirds/Bandcamp)

Live music lovers have a number of options on the Peninsula over the next week, including some in a beautiful garden setting.

Continuing their outdoor summer concerts series, Butchart Gardens presents John Reischman and the Jaybirds this Thursday (Aug. 5) starting at 8 p.m. The group brings a stylish take on bluegrass to the stage, blending original and Appalachian sounds. Admittance is included with general admission to the Gardens or an annual pass.

At the Gardens on Friday also at 8 p.m., the unique and experimental Odyssey String Quartet offers up their take on everything from classical music to pop and even rock hits.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Beacon Park bandshell, The Commodores Big Band, featuring vocalist Kim Greenwood, presents an eclectic collection of musical hits from the swing, Latin, rock and Dixieland genres that are sure to get your toes tapping. Admission is free and the show runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the foot of Beacon Avenue on the waterfront.

On Friday, Aug. 12, the Mary Winspear Centre presents award-winning New York singer/songwriter Willie Nile and Band, along with the Stephen Stanley Band for a night of alternative rock and original music.

Nile, now 74, most recently released The Day the Earth Stood Still featuring a duet with Steve Earle. The troubadour has been roundly praised for his songwriting, which helped him win Best Rock Album for his 2013 release American Ride at the Independent Music Awards. He has 14 studio albums and five live albums to his credit.

Visit marywinspear.ca to find tickets to this show and other listings, and for other community events head over to sidneybia.ca/events.

ALSO READ: Victoria Summer Music Festival opens Thursday at UVic recital hall

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Live musicSaanich Peninsula