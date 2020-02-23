Student actors Sophie Gans and Caelan Veenstra pose as Ariel and Eric in a large clamshell prop. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Saanich residents invited ‘under the sea’ for a student production of The Little Mermaid

Claremont Secondary School’s musical premiers Feb. 27

Claremont Secondary School’s drama program is calling all Disney lovers to be part of their world and enjoy the student production of The Little Mermaid musical.

More than 75 students have come together to form the cast, crew and orchestra. Together, they will recreate the story of Disney’s red-haired mermaid at the Ridge Playhouse.

This will be the school’s first Disney musical in some time, noted Colin Plant, the school’s theatre teacher who has been directing the production.

Disney musicals are difficult for high school theatre programs to undertake because they were not created with consideration for the “technical limitations” of public schools, Plant explained.

As CGI was out of the question, he noted that the crew have used projections to create the underwater scenery and will rely on the costumes and the students’ talent to bring the Disney classic to life.

A group of more than 75 students from Claremont Secondary have been preparing for their production of The Little Mermaid musical since September. (Claremont Secondary School)

Plant emphasized that the students have been working hard. They’ve been in rehearsals since September and are looking forward to finally getting to show what they’ve been working on.

“We are so proud of our students’ commitment, energy and enthusiasm,” he said.

Grade 12 student Sophie Gans is playing Ariel and to create the illusion of a mermaid tail, she gets to wear a glittery skirt covered in hand-sewn scales. Gans and Caelan Veenstra, Grade 11, who plays Prince Eric were also the leads in the school’s 2019 musical.

The all-ages show will run in two stretches, the first from Feb. 27-29 and the second from March 5-7. The doors open at 6:40 p.m. and each show begins at 7 p.m.

Those who prefer a daytime musical can attend one of two matinees – on Feb. 29 and March 7 – which begin at 1 p.m. The doors will open 20 minutes before the performances.

Tickets can be purchased or reserved in advance by calling the Ridge Playhouse box office at 250-658-6672.

Adults can purchase tickets for $16 and students, seniors and children pay $14. Group rates are available upon request and parking is free in the school’s lot, located at 4980 Wesley Rd.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Paw Patrol’ to be turned into first of multiple feature films

Just Posted

Black History Month: Documentary sheds light on black pioneers’ role in Victoria

Secret Victoria: Rush to Freedom looks at how a mass migration shaped the capital

Saanich residents invited ‘under the sea’ for a student production of The Little Mermaid

Claremont Secondary School’s musical premiers Feb. 27

Saanich teen serious lawn bowler

Chambers will compete in an international tournament in Australia

Hundreds of wax figures find new life in Saanich man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

Oak Bay wins Vancouver Island basketball championship

Third-place NDSS will get to challenge second place Claremont for a berth in provincials

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Zamboni driver, 42, earns NHL win over Maple Leafs

Emergency goalie called into action for Carolina Hurricanes

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

Landlord ordered to pay $11K after harassing B.C. mom to move days after giving birth

Germaine Valdez was pressured to move just a few days after giving birth by C-section to her child

Heart attacks strike B.C. husband and wife just over one year apart

Courtenay couple share personal stories to bring awareness to heart month

‘Nothing surprises us anymore:’ U.S. border officials find brain in package

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the brain packed in a glass mason jar in a Canada Post shipment

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay Victoria man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

Most Read