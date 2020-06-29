Saints and Sinners tour announces new B.C. dates

Canadian rock supergroup concert stopping in Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton and Prince George

The Saints and Sinners Tour now has a new scheduled date for the Abbotsford Centre.

The event, which features Canadian rock supergroups Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party, will now invade Abbotsford on Jan. 15, 2021. Other B.C. stops for the tour include Victoria (Jan. 14), Penticton (Jan. 16) and Prince George (Jan. 18).

The event was originally scheduled to occur on June 27, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets from originally scheduled dates will be honoured at the new dates and fans who are unable to attend the new dates are being asked to contact their point of purchase.

VIP packages will be refunded on all shows. Fans should keep checking back for announcements about new VIP experiences in the coming months.

Following stops in B.C., the tour is scheduled to head to Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. The final show is set for Hamilton on Feb. 3.

For more information on the tour, saintsandsinnerstour2021.com.

RELATED: Four rock supergroups to play Abbotsford Centre this summer

abbotsfordLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Q&A: Juno Awards head Allan Reid on celebrating Canadian music in a pandemic

Just Posted

VicPD working to identify suspect in bike lock assault

Confrontation leads to non-life-threatening injuries

Baby otter recovering in Metchosin after mom killed by motorist

Wild ARC opens emergency fund for young pup

Saints and Sinners tour announces new B.C. dates

Canadian rock supergroup concert stopping in Abbotsford, Victoria, Penticton and Prince George

Police nab three impaired drivers in Oak Bay

Police work with youth caught spray painting to find alternative punishment

Saanich relaxes parking requirements to make way for restaurant patios

Temporary change in place until Nov. 1

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Most Read