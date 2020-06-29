Saints and Sinners tour announces new B.C. dates

The Saints and Sinners Tour now has a new scheduled date for the Abbotsford Centre.

The event, which features Canadian rock supergroups Big Wreck, Headstones, Moist and The Tea Party, will now invade Abbotsford on Jan. 15, 2021. Other B.C. stops for the tour include Victoria (Jan. 14), Penticton (Jan. 16) and Prince George (Jan. 18).

The event was originally scheduled to occur on June 27, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets from originally scheduled dates will be honoured at the new dates and fans who are unable to attend the new dates are being asked to contact their point of purchase.

VIP packages will be refunded on all shows. Fans should keep checking back for announcements about new VIP experiences in the coming months.

Following stops in B.C., the tour is scheduled to head to Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec. The final show is set for Hamilton on Feb. 3.

For more information on the tour, saintsandsinnerstour2021.com.

