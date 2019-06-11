FILE - In this May 20, 2019, file photo, musician Elton John and his husband producer David Furnish, left, arrive for the UK Film Premiere of Rocketman at the Odeon Luxe in London. The Pacific nation of Samoa has banned the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” because of its depictions of homosexuality. Most Samoans identify as Christian, and the society is generally considered conservative and traditional. Sodomy is also considered a crime punishable by up to seven years in prison, even if both parties consent. The movie examines John’s sexuality and relationship with then-manager John Reid.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Samoa bans Elton John movie ‘Rocketman’ due to homosexuality

A Russian distributor also censored scenes from ‘Rocketman’ that featured gay sex and drug use

The Pacific nation of Samoa has banned the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” because of its depictions of homosexuality.

About 97% of people in Samoa identify as Christian, and the society is generally considered conservative and traditional. Under Samoa’s 2013 Crimes Act, sodomy is deemed an offence that is punishable by up to seven years in prison, even if both parties consent.

Samoa’s principal censor Leiataua Niuapu Faaui told the Samoa Observer on Tuesday that the homosexual activity depicted on screen violated laws and didn’t sit well with the country’s cultural and Christian beliefs.

The censor did concede to the newspaper that “It’s a good story, in that it’s about an individual trying to move on in life.”

Apollo Cinemas Samoa wrote on Facebook that “due to censoring issues we have had to cancel Rocketman.”

The movie examines John’s sexuality and relationship with then-manager John Reid. It stars Taron Egerton who does his own singing as John in the musical fantasy that aims to capture the essence of the musician’s life.

A Russian distributor censored scenes from “Rocketman” that featured gay sex and drug use, and John wrote in a joint statement with the filmmakers that it was a “sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people.”

Russian gay rights activists and prominent figures denounced the move. Although homosexuality is not criminalized in Russia, animosity toward gay people remains strong.

Samoa, which is home to about 200,000 people, also banned the 2008 movie “Milk,” in which actor Sean Penn portrayed American gay activist Harvey Milk.

Since opening 10 days ago, Rocketman has taken in about $101 million at theatres around the world.

READ MORE: A diminished ‘Godzilla’ still bests ‘Rocketman,’ ‘Ma’

Nick Perry, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Animal-loving comic Carla Collins performing fundraiser show for SPCA

Just Posted

Victoria couple continues fight for increased diversity in Canadian stem cell registry

Family holds first Victoria stem cell drive at Car Free YYJ

Century-old grocery business set to close for new development

Wellburn’s Market closes in 2020 when a new development takes over

Safety lights installed at deadly North Saanich intersection

Pedestrian killed after being struck last December at East Saanich Road and Barrett Drive

Saanich officially adopts bylaw banning single-use plastic bags

Bylaw coming into effect Jan. 1, 2010 includes a transition period of six months

Indigenous People’s week kicks off with feast, youth sports clinic

June 17 event sees youth learn from Pacific FC, national rugby players, Shamrocks

Free Parking: Kids celebrate Kindness Day greeting B.C. Cancer Agency visitors with free parking

Oak Bay’s Kind Kids Club host inaugural Kindness Day

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 per cent higher

Canadian men’s health could use improvement

Men’s Health Week offers simple suggestions for positive change

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Berwick cancels proposed $50M seniors facility in Parksville

Project would have housed approximately 250 seniors, staffed 150 employees and included a daycare

Most Read