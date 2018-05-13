Scattered Artists Art Tour spreads across Saanich May 19 and 20

Tour will visit 20 artists from throughout Saanich and parts of Victoria

A unique art shows return to Saanich and parts of Victoria.

Artists working in different media will be opening their homes and creative processes to the public during the 15th annual Scattered Artists Art Tour May 19 and 20.

Twenty artists, from painters to potters, will showcase their work in nine private homes within an area bordered by Mount Douglas, Swan Lake, Blanshard Street, Shelbourne Street, and Hillside Avenue. Audience members can visit these private impromptu galleries between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Organizer Nancy Fraser, a local potter, said the show offers interested audience members rare insights into the artistic process that would not be available in more familiar, formalized gallery spaces.

“They go to the artist’s studio, they get to see where they work, the kind of things they work on, and get more of a feel for the artists,” said Fraser. “It is just more homey.”

This sort of environment creates a more familiar, more emotional relationship between artists and their respective audiences that benefits both sides.

For audience members, the tour offers them the opportunity to learn more about artists and their art in a relaxed ambiance, said Fraser. They may also get a chance to learn more about previously unfamiliar artists, since multiple artists share the same space.

For the artists, the show offers a chance to collaborate with other artists, depending on the venue.

Fraser, for example, will host a painter, who will paint her garden. At the same, audience members will offer them immediate insights about their work from audience members.

“When they are here, or when I am doing any other kind of show, I get to interact with them, so I can find out directly, what they may like or may not like about something,” said Fraser.

This synergy between audience and artists can, not surprisingly, aide sales. “If they [audience members] are part of the experience, they are more likely to be interested in purchasing one of the pieces,” said Fraser.

It should also be said that this show also offers a chance to explore Saanich — or least parts of it — on foot.

Three of the locations rim the Cedar Hill Golf Course, as many of the artists in the show work out studio space at the nearby Cedar Hill Recreation Centre. In fact, two of the locations appear almost directly opposite of that studio space.

Fraser said audiences can find the nine locations by looking for bright greens signs, and with the weather expected to beautiful, audience members will be in for an art-walkabout.

For a map and more information, see here:

Previous story
Whatever happened to the dining room, asks Claremont play

Just Posted

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Ride celebrates beloved member of Peninsula cycling community

Denis Muloin Bike Ride for Palliative Care rolls out along the Lochside Trail May 27

Extensive Vic West project gets green light after community feedback

Plans include affordable housing, active transportation routes and more

MISSING: Victoria teenager Hannah Campbell

Victoria Police are requesting help in finding a 14-year old that was reported missing on May 10

Resident wants Saanich to curb changes to boulevard bylaw

Greater Victoria Placemaking Network member said permit process will discourage improvements

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Scattered Artists Art Tour spreads across Saanich May 19 and 20

Tour will visit 20 artists from throughout Saanich and parts of Victoria

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Most Read