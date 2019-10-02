Scottish flavours abound at the McPherson during Skerryvore’s return

Scotland’s Skerryvore is a multifaceted, eight-piece group that fuses Celtic folk with rock, pop, jazz, funk, country and Cajun to create a distinctive high-energy sound. They’re in concert at McPherson Playhouse on Oct. 6, one of just three performances in Canada. Photo contributed

Get a taste of Scotland in more ways than one, as acclaimed Scottish Celtic band Skerryvore makes its return to Victoria.

The group is in the middle of its 360 Tour, performing at venues in Europe, North America and Australia, and similar to 2018, they’re making the B.C. capital a rare Canadian stop on its massive road trip. They’ll hit the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the McPherson Playhouse.

This multi-faceted eight-piece band, founded on the tiny Scottish island of Tiree, returns to play its distinctive, high-energy combination of Celtic folk, rock, pop, jazz, funk, country and Cajun music. Now based in Glasgow, they’re two-time winners of the Scots Trad Music Awards’ ‘Live Act of the Year’ prize.

Brothers Daniel (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (pipes, whistles and accordion) are steeped in the Scottish West Coast ceilidh tradition, while fellow founding members Fraser West (drums) and Alec Dalglish (guitar and vocals) come with a background in brass, wind and jazz bands, and have blues, folk and country influences.

The band has vowed to “get the party started” in Victoria, but will do so even before they take to the Mac stage. Band members will host an intimate pre-show reception, Whisky Tastes and Tales, from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Mac lobby. Not only will there be tasting of single-malt whiskies, listeners will hear a series of acoustic songs as well as stories about the regions from which the whiskies hail.

Tickets for the concert are $49 each, or a combined ticket for the two events is $99 ($94 without the whisky). You can find them online at rmts.bc.ca, in person at the Royal or McPherson theatre box offices or by phone at 250-386-6121. Tickets for the pre-event are limited, so you’re asked to book early to avoid disappointment.



