Celtic folk, rock and New World band Skerryvore, twice voted Scotland’s Traditional Music best live act, comes to the McPherson Playhouse for an Oct. 9 concert. skerryvore.com

Scottish sensation Skerryvore brings Celtic sounds to Victoria

Oct. 9 concert at the McPherson one of just two Canadian dates on band’s international tour

Among the most acclaimed traditional music bands to emerge from Scotland in the past two decades, Skerryvore make their Canadian live debut Oct. 9 at Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse.

Formed on the tiny Isle of Tiree in 2004 by brothers Daniel and Martin Gillespie, and named after a nearby lighthouse, Skerryvore are now a multifaceted eight-piece group that combines elements of Celtic folk with rock, pop, jazz, country, Cajun and more.

Two-time winners of Scots Trad Music Awards’ ‘Live Act of the Year’ prize, they have toured internationally, have seven albums under their belt and play to crowds over 10,000 at their annual Oban Live festival.

Now based in Glasgow, Skerryvore is touring in support of their newest album, EVO, and will play upwards of 40 shows between now and February 2019, in four countries on two continents. Their Victoria appearance is one of only two Canadian stops on the tour.

In 2017 their song “Live Forever” was featured in a widely seen promotional campaign for Scottish tourism, leading to it hitting No. 1 on the iTunes World Music chart. Their newly raised profile was consolidated with a 70-date world tour that took in countries across Europe as well as the U.S.

Tickets are $49.50 and are available online at rmts.bc.ca/events, by phone at 250-386-2121 or in person at the Royal or McPherson theatre box offices.

Previous story
Ex-rap mogul ‘Suge’ Knight set to get 28 years in prison
Next story
Antimatter a home for the weird and wonderful

Just Posted

Property developer withdraws application for eight-storey downtown Victoria building

Withdrawal comes after Victoria Downtown Residents Association writes scathing letter

Gas prices in Victoria jump 10 cents to 149.9

Cost of gas highest it’s been since 2007

Oak Bay High raises $90,100 for Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign

School called ‘fundraising giant’ as students reveal total

Homicide investigation: Victim of Saanich assault dies of injuries

The 41-year-old man died in hospital Wednesday following assault Saturday on Carey Road

Victoria’s Inner Harbour most polluted waterway in B.C.

High levels of contaminants like lead, mercury and PCBs contribute to problem

B.C. Aviation Museum starts challenging restoration of Lancaster Bomber

Five trucks delivered the bomber in pieces to North Saanich museum

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted for the week of Oct. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Scottish sensation Skerryvore brings Celtic sounds to Victoria

Oct. 9 concert at the McPherson one of just two Canadian dates on band’s international tour

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Body of missing Vancouver Island man discovered

Daniel ‘Eli’ Gordey went missing Set. 28

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Most Read