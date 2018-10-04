Scottish sensation Skerryvore brings Celtic sounds to Victoria

Oct. 9 concert at the McPherson one of just two Canadian dates on band’s international tour

Celtic folk, rock and New World band Skerryvore, twice voted Scotland’s Traditional Music best live act, comes to the McPherson Playhouse for an Oct. 9 concert. skerryvore.com

Among the most acclaimed traditional music bands to emerge from Scotland in the past two decades, Skerryvore make their Canadian live debut Oct. 9 at Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse.

Formed on the tiny Isle of Tiree in 2004 by brothers Daniel and Martin Gillespie, and named after a nearby lighthouse, Skerryvore are now a multifaceted eight-piece group that combines elements of Celtic folk with rock, pop, jazz, country, Cajun and more.

Two-time winners of Scots Trad Music Awards’ ‘Live Act of the Year’ prize, they have toured internationally, have seven albums under their belt and play to crowds over 10,000 at their annual Oban Live festival.

Now based in Glasgow, Skerryvore is touring in support of their newest album, EVO, and will play upwards of 40 shows between now and February 2019, in four countries on two continents. Their Victoria appearance is one of only two Canadian stops on the tour.

In 2017 their song “Live Forever” was featured in a widely seen promotional campaign for Scottish tourism, leading to it hitting No. 1 on the iTunes World Music chart. Their newly raised profile was consolidated with a 70-date world tour that took in countries across Europe as well as the U.S.

Tickets are $49.50 and are available online at rmts.bc.ca/events, by phone at 250-386-2121 or in person at the Royal or McPherson theatre box offices.