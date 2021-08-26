Sea lions, humpbacks and turtles help usher in reopening of Victoria’s IMAX theatre

Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker will be one of the films shown when the IMax Victoria theatre in the Royal B.C. Museum reopens on Sept. 3. (Screenshot from IMAX trailer for Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker)

The wonders of nature will be back larger than life when the IMAX Victoria theatre reopens in the Royal B.C. Museum Sept. 3.

Humpback Whales, narrated by actor Ewan McGregor, will help usher in the opening of the IMAX theatre which closed in November 2020 due to COVID-19 public health orders.

The film, set in the waters of Alaska, Hawaii and the remote islands of Tonga, will be shown on the theatre’s 85-foot-wide screen along with other crowd favourites, including Sea Lions: Life by a Whisker, Turtle Odyssey, and Asteroid Hunters.

ALSO READ: Researchers celebrate return of orcas after ‘unprecedented absence’ from southern Vancouver Island waters

“We know that local residents, IMAX Victoria pass holders and visitors to Victoria have all been looking forward to seeing the world again through the magic of IMAX Victoria,” Erika Stenson with the Royal B.C. Museum said in a release. “As Victoria and B.C. reopen to travel and tourism, we’re thrilled to reopen this popular B.C.-based experience.”

Visitors looking to take a deeper dive into the lives of whales on the Pacific Coast can combine their Humpback Whales IMAX Victoria experience with a visit to the Royal B.C. Museum’s feature exhibition, Orcas: Our Shared Future, and surface with a new appreciation of how whales and humans are inextricably connected. Combination passes – admission to both IMAX Victoria and the Royal BC Museum – are available.

ALSO READ: Royal BC Museum adds IMAX feature full-time

Film schedules, tickets and information about COVID-19 health and safety protocols are available on the IMAX Victoria website.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria