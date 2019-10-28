Season opener: Blue Bridge launches with a spoof of Hitchcock classic

Broadway’s longest-running comedy, The 39 Steps runs Oct. 22 to Nov. 3 at the Roxy Theatre

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre cast members Gabriel Macdonald (left), Rod Peter Jr., Chris Mackie and Amanda Lisman are ready to take The 39 Steps, opening with a preview night tomorrow (Oct. 22) and running through Nov. 3 at the Roxy Theatre. Photo by Theodore Sherman

It’s Alfred Hitchcock meets Monty Python, as Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre opens its 2019-20 season Tuesday night with The 39 Steps.

This hilarious spoof of film director Hitchcock’s 1935 thriller of the same name is also Broadway’s longest-running comedy, and has been described by Ben Brantley of the New York Times as “absurdly enjoyable.”

Overseeing the veteran Blue Bridge cast of four is director Jacob Richmond, the multi-award winning actor and director who has given Victoria audiences such memorable hits as Ride The Cyclone, Little Shop of Horrors, Waiting for Godot and The Caretaker.

“What drew me to this play was its almost perfect blend of Monty Python-styled humour mixed with just a plain, good old-fashioned spy thriller form,” Richmond said. “Conceived of as ‘a fast-paced-whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre, I think it is the perfect autumn fare.”

This version of the Tony and Olivier award-winning work includes a stellar cast that includes longtime Blue Bridge favourites Gabriel Macdonald, Amanda Lisman, Christopher Mackie and Rod Peter Jr.

Behind the scenes, the production is supported by Hans Saefkow (set), Jacqueline Gilchrist (costumes), Rebekah Johnson (lights) and Alex Wlasenko (sound).

Tickets for The 39 Steps, which runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3 at the historic Roxy Theatre, are available online at bluebridgetheatre.ca; by phone at 250-382-3370; or at the box office, at 2657 Quadra St. from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Single tickets can also still be purchased as a part of a ‘Five-Play Variety Pack’ subscription for a discount of 15 per cent off the regular ticket prices.



