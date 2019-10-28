Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre cast members Gabriel Macdonald (left), Rod Peter Jr., Chris Mackie and Amanda Lisman are ready to take The 39 Steps, opening with a preview night tomorrow (Oct. 22) and running through Nov. 3 at the Roxy Theatre. Photo by Theodore Sherman

Season opener: Blue Bridge launches with a spoof of Hitchcock classic

Broadway’s longest-running comedy, The 39 Steps runs Oct. 22 to Nov. 3 at the Roxy Theatre

It’s Alfred Hitchcock meets Monty Python, as Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre opens its 2019-20 season Tuesday night with The 39 Steps.

This hilarious spoof of film director Hitchcock’s 1935 thriller of the same name is also Broadway’s longest-running comedy, and has been described by Ben Brantley of the New York Times as “absurdly enjoyable.”

Overseeing the veteran Blue Bridge cast of four is director Jacob Richmond, the multi-award winning actor and director who has given Victoria audiences such memorable hits as Ride The Cyclone, Little Shop of Horrors, Waiting for Godot and The Caretaker.

READ ALSO: Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

“What drew me to this play was its almost perfect blend of Monty Python-styled humour mixed with just a plain, good old-fashioned spy thriller form,” Richmond said. “Conceived of as ‘a fast-paced-whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre, I think it is the perfect autumn fare.”

This version of the Tony and Olivier award-winning work includes a stellar cast that includes longtime Blue Bridge favourites Gabriel Macdonald, Amanda Lisman, Christopher Mackie and Rod Peter Jr.

Behind the scenes, the production is supported by Hans Saefkow (set), Jacqueline Gilchrist (costumes), Rebekah Johnson (lights) and Alex Wlasenko (sound).

Tickets for The 39 Steps, which runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3 at the historic Roxy Theatre, are available online at bluebridgetheatre.ca; by phone at 250-382-3370; or at the box office, at 2657 Quadra St. from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Single tickets can also still be purchased as a part of a ‘Five-Play Variety Pack’ subscription for a discount of 15 per cent off the regular ticket prices.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Petunia and the Vipers: a musical mix that travels time

Just Posted

No fowl play: Quadra Street chicken coop catches fire

Victoria Fire department douses alley way fire

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Son found not criminally responsible in death of mother on Salt Spring Island

Martin Galen Vandenberg stated voices told him to kill her or unspeakable acts would occur

Victoria Royals to honour Canadian Forces families during November games

Special rates available for military members with valid ID

Fifty businesses ready for trick-or-treating on Oak Bay Avenue

Fire department hosts annual bonfire Halloween night

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Vancouver Island expert offers practical advice on mushroom gathering

Mushroom fest organizer shares tips, safety advice for would-be mycologists

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

Search led rescuers to remote wilderness on Quadra Island

B.C. family rescues beaver trapped in a hole

Other hikers had been offering sticks to the beaver in an attempt to coax it out

COLUMN: Priorities in a divided province following 2019 election

Black Press Media columnist Frank Bucholtz on the fallout for B.C.

Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series

Chants of “Lock him up!” broke out in some sections

Most Read