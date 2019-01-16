FIDDLE FUN The BC Fiddle Orchestra’s Old-Time Dance Orchestra performs traditional old-time fiddle music during Fiddle Fun in the Highlands on Sunday. As part of the event, put on by the West Shore Arts Council, residents enjoyed two afternoon performance by the orchestra and led by well-known Victoria fiddler Daniel Lapp. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

Second show with Ashley MacIsaac added in Victoria

The second show is Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church

Ashley MacIsaac and Quinn Bachand with special guests Qristina Bachand plus Daniel Lapp’s BC Fiddle Orchestra hit the Victoria stage next month – twice.

It will have been 10 years since Ashley MacIsaac and Quinn Bachand played their first gig together, at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre. Since then the duo has toured across Canada performing at Vancouver’s Winter Olympics, festivals such as Edmonton Folk Festival, Mariposa Folk Festival, Vancouver Island Music Fest and Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

MacIsaac is one of the most celebrated Canadian roots musicians of all time, having sold in excess of 500,000 albums.

Bachand plays a range of styles that include jazz and bluegrass. A gifted and creative guitar player, he adds a contemporary edge to traditional Celtic music.

With the Feb. 9 concert sold out in a matter of days, a second show was added for Monday, Feb. 11, featuring Cape Breton fiddling sensation MacIsaac and Vancouver Island’s own guitar phenom Bachand, with a special opening set by Lapp’s BC Fiddle Orchestra, marking the orchestra’s 25th anniversary, plus a special appearance by Bachand’s talented older sister, Qristina.

The second show is Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 924 Douglas St. Tickets are $35 in advance at Ivy’s Bookshop, the Royal and MacPherson box office and online at beaconridgeproductions.com.


