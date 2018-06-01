Thousands of people pack Douglas Street for the annual Car Free YYJ event. This year the busy downtown street will be converted to a pedestrian area with vendors, entertainment and more on June 17. Photo courtesy of the Downtown Victoria Business Association

See downtown Victoria in a whole new way with Car Free YYJ

Annual event removes vehicles for a day from busy stretch of Douglas Street

Put the car in ‘park’ and stretch those hammies because Car Free YYJ is back for another year of music, food and community connection along nine blocks of Douglas Street.

This now-annual street fair has quickly become a staple of summer in the Capital Region and a popular one at that; the 2017 event saw over 25,000 people attend, even in less-than-ideal weather.

The concept is simple: Douglas Street from Chatham/Caledonia to Courtney Street is closed to vehicle traffic and around 500 different vendors, dozens of musical acts and tens of thousands of people are invited to turn the area into a one-day outdoor community festival.

“It’s an exciting one, because it’s a free event and it just brings out a ton of people,” said Nick Blasko, director of Atomique Productions, which organizes the event for presenter Downtown Victoria Business Association. “It’s not every day you get to turn Douglas Street into a giant community celebration.”

Returning participants will have new vendors to enjoy, from food trucks to artisans and more, along with the return of the grassy park between Pandora and Johnson streets. This 5,000 square foot temporary green space features picnic tables and is commonly filled with adults lounging and children running around.

“Literally, what is normally a bus stop on Douglas Street becomes a park,” said Blasko. “I love the fact that it’s up and down in one day … but it’s such high impact.”

The popularity of Car Free Day has led to similar events being planned, including the first ever Cook Street Village Block Party, which had a hugely successful inaugural event on May 27.

Car Free Day YYJ runs from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 17. For more information visit downtownvictoria.ca/events/car-free-yyj.

– Monday Magazine staff

Previous story
LIVE ON THE POINT: Mighty, mighty SkaFest returns
Next story
Excelsior! Vi Comic Con returns to Sidney

Just Posted

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

Police called to three separate traffic collisions within 45 minutes, two people sent to hospital

Collisions between vehicles, motorcycles and cyclists resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

Lamb-nappers return Sooty with a note same day mom Florence taken

Flock back together in a rollercoaster day seaside on Vancouver Island

Rose Garden spruce up thanks to Days of Giving initiative

Annual TELUS Days of Giving event had local team volunteering in the dirt

Langford-based CPL soccer team not a done deal

Canadian Premiere League announces ‘conditional’ soccer team for Greater Victoria

Oak Bay’s latest artwork, Lunar Transitions, installed this morning

Lunar Transitions takes its place outside Oak Bay library

See downtown Victoria in a whole new way with Car Free YYJ

Annual event removes vehicles for a day from busy stretch of Douglas Street

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

Two men sought after dumping injured cat out of a car window in Langford

Incident occurred in the 3000-block of Pickford Road on Tuesday

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read