Serena Ryder is excited to be able to present her music in an outdoor setting for a Greater Victoria audience. She'll play Butchart Gardens on July 25, one of three special event concerts the tourist attraction has planned for this summer. Photo by Kayla Rocca

Serena Ryder brings The Art of Falling Apart to Vancouver Island

Seven-time JUNO Award-winner schedules 5 September dates on the Island

Toronto-based vocal powerhouse Serena Ryder is a platinum selling artist adored by fans, peers and critics alike, in part due to her raw and earnest songwriting, as well as her beautiful live performances.

Music lovers won’t want to miss this electric performer when she takes the stage for a mini tour of Vancouver Island this month.

Ryder has won seven prestigious JUNO Awards, including the 2022 Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for her recent record: The Art of Falling Apart. Additional accolades include Canada’s Walk of Fame Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour, the Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award and a Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Music—Original Song.

Her current tour is named in support of her album The Art of Falling Apart. With this album, Ryder invites listeners to join her mental-wellness journey and understand the importance of sitting with the uncomfortable moments and finding the wisdom in their messages.

Over a driving pop sound that bursts with irresistible rhythms, pulsing bass lines and the full range of her powerful and expressive voice, she pulls listeners through her own winding, transformational journey, detailing despair, toxic relationships and breakdowns, alongside hope, joy, and big, big love.

The Art of Falling Apart Tour will be stopping in Victoria (Sept. 17), Duncan (Sept. 20), Nanaimo (Sept. 19), Courtenay (Sept. 21) and Campbell River (Sept. 16). Click here for ticket information.

RELATED: Serena Ryder brings Christmas kisses in Victoria return

Music

