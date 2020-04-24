Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest have been rescheduled for 2021, with options for ticket holders to receive refunds or credit for future events. (File photo)

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Laketown Shakedown and Sunfest have both been postponed until 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ticket holders will have multiple options with regard to refunds or credit for future events.

“We have been in constant communication with artists, agents, management teams, staff, government and health agencies over the last six weeks,” organizers of both festivals said in a statement. “The volume of moving parts and people involved in these decisions is unprecedented, but the support and understanding from all of you has been amazing.

Originally set for June 26-28 of this year, Laketown Shakedown has been rescheduled to July 1-3, 2021. Sunfest was planned for July 30-Aug. 2 of this year, but will now take place July 29-Aug. 1, 2021.

For Laketown Shakedown, festival and camping passes for 2020 will be honoured in 2021, but full refunds are also being offered to those who wish to be reimbursed. Fans who choose to keep their passes will receive free early camping entry next year, and an invitation to an exclusive show the night before the event begins. Laketown Shakedown’s 2021 lineup will be announced when it is ready.

In the case of Sunfest, all customers who have purchased a ticket can choose to hold on to it for 2021 or 2022, or receive a full refund, minus the processing fee. Those who decide to keep their tickets for 2021 will be invited to attend a private function on July 29.

“We are heartbroken not to be seeing all your smiling faces this summer,” the release about Sunfest stated. “However, the safety of our fans, artists, partners, sponsors, suppliers, vendors, first responders and staff will always come first.”

Many artists have confirmed that they will return for Sunfest for 2021, but some not be attending due to prior bookings. The full 2021 lineup will be announced later in the fall.

Keith Urban, Jon Pardi and Dallas Smith were the scheduled headliners for 2020.

Emails from the ticketing company with more details and and instructions for ticket holders regarding credits or refunds will start to be issued later next week. In the meantime, anyone with questions, should email info@laketownevents.com or send direct messages on social media.

Coronavirusmusic festivals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Steve Miller Band cancels Victoria stop due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
Oak Bay-based performing arts students rally to present digital year-end musical during pandemic

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Police arrest three people, seize $40,000 cash, fentanyl, stolen items from Victoria home

Strike Force unit focusing on property crime as incidents on the rise

Man arrested in Saanich for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Victoria police observe nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Nearly two dozen people, including an officer, were killed in the mass shooting

Shriners Clown Unit tricycle stolen during North Saanich break-and-enter

RCMP searching for two suspects

West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, walking a dog on April 18

COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix encourage everyone to maintain a physical distance

POLL: Which of the COVID-19 restrictions would you like to see ended first?

It seems no part of our daily lives has escaped the effects… Continue reading

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Most Read