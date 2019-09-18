(Shambhala Music Festival - Photo by Bobby Tamez)

Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

There’s no doubt North America hosts some of the world’s best music festivals.

From the legendary Coachella in the heat of the Colorado Desert to the electric EDC in buzzing Las Vegas, the U.S. seems to have it all.

But, what’s going on up north in Canada?

According to DJ Mag’s annual Best of North America Awards 2019, the best music festival is here in beautiful B.C..

Bringing in thousands of international music lovers, this gem of a festival is deserving of its top spot.

Now in its 22nd year, Shambhala Music Festival is hidden among the trees on a private ranch in Salmo. The entire setting screams mystical retreat in the forest with world-renowned DJ’s spinning the best tunes to get down to.

Also known as ‘home’ for some of it’s dedicated attendees, Shambhala Music Festival is an experience you’ll never forget.

The next Shambhala Music Festival will take place from July 24 to 27, 2020.

More info here.

READ MORE: Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

View this post on Instagram

I lost my voice the morning of my set and had five hours to get it back. Half way through, the weather gods started a torrential downpour. I watched lighting strike the mountain behind The Amp several times, and listened to the thunder blend in with the PK bass under my feet. With the microphone soaking wet and my harmonica pushed up against it, there was a minor fear of getting electrocuted. At times it was incredibly difficult to focus and connect. This was a wild set for me, but we didn’t stop and we gave it our all. I gave you my heart, soul, and whatever voice I had left. Thank you to everyone that stuck it out with us and thank you @enbruski Makemdef @rachelgeekmusic and @_carlycampbell [Evoke] for accompanying me through this one. ⚡️

A post shared by ✖️Jodie B✖️ (@jodiebmusic) on

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Latin American film fest celebrates 10 years of storytelling on screen

Just Posted

Ogden Point officially rebranded as The Breakwater District

New signage and logos accompany plans for the area’s future

Police arrest two men on Gorge Road East

Traffic has resumed in the area

Man faces 11 charges after accidentally discharges bear spray around Victoria cops

A Victoria man had a unlucky morning Wednesday after he accidentally discharged… Continue reading

Suspected opioid overdose likely culprit behind serious crash in Fairfield

Victoria paramedics give unconscious driver Narcan

VicPD arrests man allegedly armed with knife near Royal Jubilee Hospital

Man was arrested without incident

Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Former Sealasd trainer revisits Sealand of the Pacific in talk

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

Sooke athletes win gold at 55+ Games

Myrtle Acton, 86, leads way with three first place finishes

NDP, Liberals promise more spending, while Tories promise spending cuts

Making life more affordable for Canadians a focus in the 2019 election

UPDATE: Police probe third threat against a Kamloops high school in eight days

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Charges dropped against Mountie involved in shooting death of Surrey man

‘I feel like I’ve lost Hudson all over again,’ says mom

Most Read