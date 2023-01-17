Vancouver Folk Music Festival organizers say they don’t have the funds to run the annual event in 2023. They’ll ask their membership on Feb. 1 to vote on whether to end the festival forever. (Vancouver Folk Music Festival/Instagram)

Vancouver Folk Music Festival organizers say they don’t have the funds to run the annual event in 2023. They’ll ask their membership on Feb. 1 to vote on whether to end the festival forever. (Vancouver Folk Music Festival/Instagram)

Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever

Organizers say they don’t have the funding or staff to get the annual event off the ground

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may be gone for good.

Organizers said Tuesday (Jan. 17) they’ve held off on cancelling this year’s event for as long as possible in hopes that more funds would come through, but that they simply don’t have the money or staff to make things happen.

“After two years of COVID-related shutdowns, we came back in 2022 to find the festival environment greatly changed. Many of our service providers and suppliers had completely disappeared which necessitated herculean efforts and massively increased costs just to cover the basics of production, like stage, fencing and tents. We had a great festival, but we did not break even,” the festival’s board president Mark Zuberbuhler said in a statement.

Zuberbuhler said it’s not just that costs have increased though, but that many vendors now require payment up-front, before the festival has had a chance to earn money from ticket sales.

“With today’s pricing, we would require an additional $500,000 in funding every year to produce the festival, which is unfortunately not realistic or sustainable for our organization.”

Zuberbuhler said even if the extra half million suddenly did appear this year, it would now be too late for them to organize things in time for summer.

The board of directors has decided to recommend to its members that they permanently end the festival. They’ll have a chance to vote at their annual general meetings on Feb. 1.

“The Vancouver Folk Fest has been a part of the fabric of the City for decades, and it’s been an incredibly emotional and hard decision for the Board to recommend that the festival end. We looked for ways to continue, but in the end, none of the available options worked,” board vice president Philip Hemming said.

The folk festival has run in Vancouver for 45 years.

READ ALSO: Madonna launches 2023 North America and European tour in B.C.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentmusic festivalsVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
All aboard for Saanich filmmaker Arnold Lim’s latest award-winning short

Just Posted

Sterling captured the birth of an elephant seal pup on Jan. 13, the second birth of the season on Race Rocks. (Courtesy of Derek Sterling)
VIDEO: Victoria volunteer captures ‘awesome’ elephant seal birth

Nicolas Jimenez. (Black Press Media file photo)
ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez to take on top role at BC Ferries

The Trial Islands Ecological Reserve off Oak Bay was the first designated Key Biodiversity Area in all of Canada. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria’s Trial Islands, Fort Rodd touted as key biodiversity areas

William Head Institution is shown through a security fence. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Lam)
William Head escapee warnings improving, but still need work: fire chief