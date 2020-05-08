Short films with lunar theme to be screened on Victoria studio’s window

Starting on May 7, three short films will be running in the transom window outside the Deluge Contemporary Art studio titled phasing. (Provided by Deluge Contemporary Art)

Starting on May 7, three short films will be running in the transom window outside the Deluge Contemporary Art studio titled phasing. A press release calls the short films “a response to the current primacy of virtual life,” with work from three artists “under the sway of our mysterious yet omnipresent satellite.”

The first film, running for three minutes and 33 seconds titled Eclipsed, comes from experimental filmmaker, transmedia artist and founder of Media Monster, Nicole Elaine Baker. Her work has been exhibited globally from the CICA Museum in South Korea to the streets of Mexico City.

“Eclipsed was discovered on a degraded data-storage device by archaeologists in a distant future. It is the creation myth of an ancient civilization recounting the origins of humanity, the creation of the Sun and the Moon, and the curse that keeps them separated until there is an eclipse,” reads a short synopsis of the film.

READ ALSO: Antimatter 2019: The best in experimental media art comes to Victoria

The second film, created by Chilean artist and filmmaker Malena Szlam, titled Lunar Almanac — running for four minutes — details a “journey through magnetic spheres with its staccato layering of single-frame, long exposures of a multiplied moon.” The film is shot in 16 millimetre Ektachrome and hand processed. Szlam’s work explores the relationship between the natural world, perceptions and intuitive process. Her latest film ALTIPLANO received numerous awards and was chosen as one of the Toronto International Film Festival’s Top Ten Canadian Short Films of 2018.

READ ALSO: Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

The Moons of Palaver, the third short film running at three minutes and 14 seconds, is produced by Canadian artist Eric Gaucher. The film “celebrates the rhythms, patterns, resonance and lyrical elusiveness that can be found or sought out on any particular evening.” According to a press release, the original material in the film was an intervalometer test of soft-focus automotive headlights shown in the early 2000s, which was rediscovered and reworked into a “composite of abstract arrangements” while the audio is a collage of various found materials originally recorded in the late 1960s.

Gaucher has been involved with film and music since the mid 1990s, creating “non-narrative films” that are “juxtapositions with rhythms and emotions.” His work combines a variety of techniques including direct animation, found footage, software exploitation and 3D animation.

The films will be screened nightly, starting at dusk and running until midnight in the Deluge transom window at 636 Yates St. until June 6.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus