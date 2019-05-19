SidFest 7 ready to rock the Mary Winspear Centre

The Bankes Brothers and Madrona Drive headlining May 24 concert

Wailing guitars and frontman swagger are back as SidFest 7 turns it up to 11 at the Mary Winspear Centre this month.

Presented by Parkland Secondary School and organized by youth and family counselor Roger Young, the concert is back for its seventh year, showcasing the best Peninsula high school musical talent.

A much loved part of the music calendar, the concert is seen as a showcase for hungry young up-and-coming bands, and will be headlined by Madrona Drive and The Bankes Brothers.

The bands and musicians write their own music and SidFest was born to showcase these young artists on a bigger stage than a traditional school talent show or battle of the bands can usually provide. Some of the musicians are well known in the community and last year the audience was a 50:50 split between members of the public and school students.

“These are real quality performances. Sometimes you go to high school productions and don’t know how high the quality will be but we have a number of lunchtime shows [at school], partly to audition but also to develop the talent. The audience feedback has always been ‘what a tremendous night,’” says Young, noting the great work of teacher Cristina Sousa.

Each year the proceeds go to a local youth-centred non-profit. Over $10,000 has been raised, and past recipients include a youth shelter in Victoria, Hope House and the Peninsula Youth Clinic, which will again be this year’s chosen charity.

In the spirit of community service, the Mary Winspear Centre has donated the space and the RCMP is covering the cost of the audio and lighting equipment.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Mary Winspear and RCMP we’re able to go into this pro setting, so everyone’s pretty excited about it,” says Young.

The list of musicians and bands featured this year are Madrona Drive, Bankes Brothers, Blish, Mango Parade, Slow Days, Nicole Glover, Alexis Van Den Bulk and Clayton Harris.

The concert will take place Friday, May 24. For more information contact marywinspear.ca.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Choir offers a capella take on Beatles hits

Just Posted

Mad Hatter’s Ball offers laughs in support of Boys and Girls Club

Annual fundraising event features improv performances at McPherson Playhouse May 24

Carbon dioxide at highest levels for over 2.5 million years, expert warns of 100 years of disruption

CO2 levels rising rapidly, now higher than at any point in humanity’s history

SidFest 7 ready to rock the Mary Winspear Centre

The Bankes Brothers and Madrona Drive headlining May 24 concert

Penelakut filmmaker Steve Sxwithul’txw finds success in film and TV

Cop-turned-storyteller reaches back to his past for Tribal Police Files

Choir offers a capella take on Beatles hits

Soundings will perform concerts in Oak Bay and Sidney May 24 and 25

VIDEO: Horseshoe pitching association appeals to Greater Victora youngsters

Youth horseshoe pitching club offers fun for all ages, says GVHPA

Canadian killed in Honduras plane crash

The crash happened in the Roatan Islands area, according to officials

B.C. ferry stops to let black bear swim past near Nanaimo

Queen of Oak Bay brakes for wildlife in Nanaimo’s Departure Bay

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Vancouver Island MusicFest: ‘House bands’ from the golden age of rock and R&B

Some of America’s greatest session musicians are coming to the Comox Valley this summer

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Most Read