Sidney-based Mountain Dream Productions staged two showings of ANASTASIA at Victoria’s Royal Theatre over the weekend, first in the evening of June 18, then in the afternoon of June 19. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Dream Productions)

Sidney-based Mountain Dream Productions staged two showings of ANASTASIA at Victoria’s Royal Theatre over the weekend, first in the evening of June 18, then in the afternoon of June 19. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Dream Productions)

Sidney-based production company dazzles audiences

Sidney-based Mountain Dream Productions staged two showings of ANASTASIA at Victoria’s Royal Theatre over the weekend, first in the evening of June 18, then in the afternoon of June 19.

Mountain Dream Productions has been providing musical theatre education to youth and adults in Greater Victoria for more than 25 years and has been operating at the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney since 2008.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over

Just Posted

An electric vehicle charging station on Goldstream Avenue in Langford. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford mulling over 12 new EV charging stations

Greater Victoria resident Beau Williams is all smiles celebrating his recent $1 million win on the Lotto Max draw. (Courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)
Home sweet home in the plans for Victoria $1 million lotto winner

Rendering of the 86-unit development planned for 4096 Torquay Dr. at Shelbourne Street in Saanich. Council has forwarded the application to a public hearing. (Courtesy District of Saanich)
Public to weigh in on Torquay Drive development in Saanich

Andrew Berry is appealing his conviction for his daughters’ murders. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Felicity Don)
UPDATE: Defense takes aim at trial judge’s decisions during Oak Bay father’s double murder appeal