Pianist Jamie Syer is playing a Beethoven concerto for the Sidney Classical Orchestra’s last concert of the season, April 12. (Peninsula News Review File)

Sidney Classical Orchestra hosts former dean of Victoria Conservatory

Canadian Pianist, Jamie Sayer, due to play Beethoven

Sidney Classical Orchestra hosts Canadian pianist Jamie Syer and a silent auction at its final concert of the season on April 12.

Syer will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major. The companion piece will be Symphony No. 91 in E flat major created by Beethoven’s teacher, Haydn. It was once described by the famous critic H.C. Robbins Landon as “a striking work.”

ALSO READ: Erin Costelo sings in Sidney as part of world tour

The concert is augmented by a “giant silent auction” as well as a performance of Black Eyed Susan by the orchestra’s music director, Stephen Brown.

Syer, originally from Calgary has been a concert musician and teacher for close to 50 years. He received instruction from Linhart Walker and John Searchfield in Calgary, and later Ward Davenny and Claude Frank at Yale.

Highlights in his career include being on faculty at Mount Royal Conservatory, the University of Calgary and the University of Regina.

ALSO READ: Peninsula Singers near the $50,000 mark in donations

Between 2004–2012, Syer lived in Victoria, where he held several positions at the Victoria Conservatory, including its first Dean from 2010–2012. Syer founded and directed the Conservatory’s Young Artists Collegium Program, which continues to provide enrichment opportunities and mentoring for talented young musicians. Moreover, he was a sessional instructor at UVic’s School of Music, where he lectured for the Department of Continuing Education.

Jamie and his wife, Laurie Syer, have played around the world, and were both featured performers at the Cambridge History Festival and the central-European interdisciplinary conference, “Canada in the European Mind.”

ALSO READ: Mary Winspear offers out-of-this-world evening with Chris Hadfield

The concert takes place on Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The venue is St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church (10030 Third Street, Sidney).

Tickets can be purchased from Tanner’s Books in Sidney, City Scribe in Brentwood Bay and Long & McQuade in Victoria.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $13 for students and free for those 19 and younger.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pride and Prejudice Ball waltzes into Victoria
Next story
‘Shazam!’ debuts with $53.5M, handing DC Comics another win

Just Posted

Fire crews battle blaze engulfing top floor apartment in Esquimalt

Multiple people reported trapped

Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen has died

Jensen passed away after short battle with cancer

Victoria transit tweaks schedules for spring

Construction detours, school routes down, Butchart Gardens up

Pride and Prejudice Ball waltzes into Victoria

Participants can dress up and dance in the style of the Georgian era at the Fairmont Empress

Sidney Classical Orchestra hosts former dean of Victoria Conservatory

Canadian Pianist, Jamie Sayer, due to play Beethoven

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Saanich police investigate Sunday afternoon collision between cyclist and vehicle

Southbound traffic on Highway 17 to be closed for several hours

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Francophone Games coming to Victoria in 2020 need 600 French-speaking volunteers

Victoria will be host with the lowest share of residents who consider French their first language

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

B.C. woman Flo Barrett lands gig on Lifetime TV film; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal out May 27

Most Read