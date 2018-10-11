Sidney transforms for Hallmark Christmas film

Real snow on Sidney Pier provided by Satellite Fish Co.

Sidney by the Sea is being transformed into a Christmastime wonderland, complete with 20 cartloads of real ice from the Satellite Fish Co.

The temporary TV makeover was for “Christmas Bells Are Ringing,” a film for the Hallmark Channel.

Despite sunny weather and a relatively balmy 13 C, extras were wearing scarves, coats and hats.

The crew said they were filming in the Greater Victoria area all week, but were spending today in Sidney. The film is also shooting at Riffington, the home of Black Press chairman David Black.

RELATED: David Black donates film fees to charity

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter