Members of the Peninsula Players, seen here at rehearsals, will perform Alice in Pantoland at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre starting Dec. 23 through Dec. 30, with the cast taking a rest on Dec. 25 and Dec. 28. (Peninsula Players/Submitted)

Members of the Peninsula Players, seen here at rehearsals, will perform Alice in Pantoland at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre starting Dec. 23 through Dec. 30, with the cast taking a rest on Dec. 25 and Dec. 28. (Peninsula Players/Submitted)

Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre hosts seasonal take on Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Pantoland recognizes tradition of Pantomime at Christmas time

A community theatre group based on the Saanich Peninsula will offer their seasonal take on a classic piece of literature.

The Peninsula Players — whose history dates back to 1953 — will perform Alice in Pantoland at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre starting Dec. 23 through Dec. 30 with the cast taking a rest on Dec. 25 and Dec. 28.

Pantomime is a contemporary form of musical comedy, whose sources often include familiar fairy tales, which undergo topical, humorous modifications.

“Pantomimes are traditionally put on at Christmas time,” said Allan Haynes, who will direct the play. “They became popular in the UK about 140 years or so ago and they have grown in popularity. They generally run from somewhere in the middle of December to somewhere in middle of January.”

Some 20 years ago, they started to gain popularity in Canada, said Haynes.

So what is Alice doing in Pantoland?

“Well, she follows the (White Rabbit) down the rabbit hole and when she gets there, she finds out that Pantoland is the place where all of the pantomime actors live during their off-season, when they are not working. They all have to have second jobs there because they don’t earn enough money to live off their pantomime. So they are shopkeepers and things like that.”

RELATED: Rock legend Randy Bachman to rock Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

Alice’s arrival coincides with the scheduled coronation of Prince Charming.

“But there is a problem, in that Prince Charming has gone missing and the Ice Queen, a very evil Ice Queen, is planning to take over the coronation and become the ruler.”

It goes without saying that she does not aim to become a benign ruler, but rather exploitative.

A cast of 13 ranging in ages from 11 to 60 years will perform the show, said Haynes.

“It’s quite a mix of people, which is one of the things I enjoy about it.”

The younger cast members, some of whom still attend school, learn from the more experienced actors, he said.

“And the older people feel rejuvenated by working with the youngsters, who are inevitably more lively than the older ones. I like having the younger ones, because they often stay a few years with us and it’s nice to see them develop over those years. Some of them are very good when they come to us. Others are a bit shy when they start.”

Back to the play, how does Alice help resolve the unsettled politics of Pantoland?

“Well, she comes up with some good ideas to rescue the Prince and to capture the Queen,” said Haynes. “And she relies on Robin Hood to execute them.” So there is a happy end for Alice and Prince Charming. “That’s left a little bit hanging in the air,” said Haynes.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

ChristmasSidney

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island photographer releases book about Vancouver Island marmot

Just Posted

Colwood amassed more than 15 cm of snow overnight to Tuesday (Dec. 20). (Katherine Engqvist/News Staff)
Ferries cancelled, drivers urged to stay home as snow piles up in Greater Victoria

Members of the Peninsula Players, seen here at rehearsals, will perform Alice in Pantoland at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre starting Dec. 23 through Dec. 30, with the cast taking a rest on Dec. 25 and Dec. 28. (Peninsula Players/Submitted)
Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre hosts seasonal take on Alice in Wonderland

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 youth coordinator Gerry Brennan presents Belmont Secondary School student Wendy Tran with the first-ever custom branch greeting card, featuring a design by Tran which won the branch’s logo competition in the spring. (Courtesy of Royal Canadian Legion branch 91)
West Shore legion branch gets custom greeting card courtesy of Belmont student

A tree that’s been stripped at a site on Brock Avenue in Langford on Dec. 14. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford adds ‘very restrictive’ tree bylaw to council agenda at last minute

Pop-up banner image