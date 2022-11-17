Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY features Victoria’s Gary Chilibeck

Everyday objects are subjects of the work by Victoria visual artist Gary Chilibeck. He will be featured at Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY between Nov. 18 and Dec. 10. (Courtesy of new photograhers GALLERY)

The works of Victoria visual artist Gary Chilibeck will be featured at Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY. Chilibeck, who holds a fine arts degree with distinction from the University of Victoria, will display works from two ongoing projects regarding the ‘object’ in the broader sense: objects found in nature and objects found in everyday life. The show runs Nov. 18 to Dec. 10

The Beacon Avenue gallery is also planning for a new group show around the theme “Cityscapes and Street Scenes Revisited” running from Dec. 16 to Jan. 28. The gallery is asking interested photographers to contact the gallery to reserve a place in this future exhibit.

“If you or a photographer you know might be interested in participating please have them contact the gallery to reserve a place in this future exhibit,” The gallery does not adjudicate submissions.

The gallery also announced that it would be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.

Arts