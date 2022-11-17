Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY features Victoria’s Gary Chilibeck

The works of Victoria visual artist Gary Chilibeck will be featured at Sidney’s new photographers GALLERY. Chilibeck, who holds a fine arts degree with distinction from the University of Victoria, will display works from two ongoing projects regarding the ‘object’ in the broader sense: objects found in nature and objects found in everyday life. The show runs Nov. 18 to Dec. 10
The Beacon Avenue gallery is also planning for a new group show around the theme “Cityscapes and Street Scenes Revisited” running from Dec. 16 to Jan. 28. The gallery is asking interested photographers to contact the gallery to reserve a place in this future exhibit.
“If you or a photographer you know might be interested in participating please have them contact the gallery to reserve a place in this future exhibit,” The gallery does not adjudicate submissions.
The gallery also announced that it would be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1.
