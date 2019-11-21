Camosun College instructor David Armstrong sits in the sun outside Dunlop House. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Sip and savour a few brews to help build a new playground at Camosun daycare

Mystery Brews tours local breweries for a good cause

Camosun College students are helping raise money for a new playground at the Camosun daycare through a mystery tour of local breweries; an opportunity to feel great about sampling a few local beers after work on Friday.

READ ALSO: With $4M investment, Camosun College offers first sonography program on Vancouver Island

The Brew’s Mystery Tour starts at Dunlop House (3100 Foul Bay Road) at 6:30 p.m., and ends back there at 10:30 p.m. A double-decker bus will be taking tourists around to two mystery locations, where they will enjoy a talk from the brewmaster, live music, food, and beer samples. Tickets are $70 and all proceeds from this event go towards helping Camosun College Child Care Services playgrounds.

The event is entirely student-organized and run by the Event Leadership Team from Camosun’s hospitality management program. Student Tom Adam said eight students, including him, organized the event and 25 students will act as volunteers on the night to provide service.

Adam said the college’s childcare services are really important to students. “It allows parents who don’t have a ton of money to continue their education,” Adam said. “I personally know a lot of people who use the service and it’s really important for them.” He said the current playgrounds are 20 to 27 years old, and there’s not much money in the budget to fix them.

READ ALSO: Camosun students, staff can now take the Westshore Commuter Express

The Camosun instructor running the program, David Armstrong, said he really wants to see students get a “very solid” understanding of social responsibility. “We want students in the hospitality industry, especially the management side of it, to really understand that there’s more to hospitality than generating profits. It’s about giving back to communities, developing relationships with people and helping out overall,” Armstrong said.

Adam also said the students have been in contact with taxi services, and will have vouchers to hand out to those who shouldn’t drive home after the event.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow @yrlocaljourno

Previous story
Christmas events set to begin across Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Victoria residents face long holds for non-emergency police calls

Victoria police face challenges ‘on many fronts’ since switching to E-Comm call centre

ICBC, province urge residents to plan ahead for winter weather

Greater Victoria should gear up and have a plan in place

VicPD mourns loss of retired police dog, Conan

Conan and human partner helped find missing children, fugitives and more

Harbour authority names dock for Victoria’s record-breaking sailor

Jeanne Socrates is the oldest person to sail around the world unaccompanied

Man who fell 50 feet shares his tale to raise funds for Victoria hospitals

Mitch Lapore helped launch the Victoria Hospital Foundation’s latest campaign

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 19

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

Time to start baking in time for Sooke’s gingerbread contest

Proceeds go to support the work of Sooke’s the food bank

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 21

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

Most Read