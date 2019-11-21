Sip and savour a few brews to help build a new playground at Camosun daycare

Camosun College students are helping raise money for a new playground at the Camosun daycare through a mystery tour of local breweries; an opportunity to feel great about sampling a few local beers after work on Friday.

The Brew’s Mystery Tour starts at Dunlop House (3100 Foul Bay Road) at 6:30 p.m., and ends back there at 10:30 p.m. A double-decker bus will be taking tourists around to two mystery locations, where they will enjoy a talk from the brewmaster, live music, food, and beer samples. Tickets are $70 and all proceeds from this event go towards helping Camosun College Child Care Services playgrounds.

The event is entirely student-organized and run by the Event Leadership Team from Camosun’s hospitality management program. Student Tom Adam said eight students, including him, organized the event and 25 students will act as volunteers on the night to provide service.

Adam said the college’s childcare services are really important to students. “It allows parents who don’t have a ton of money to continue their education,” Adam said. “I personally know a lot of people who use the service and it’s really important for them.” He said the current playgrounds are 20 to 27 years old, and there’s not much money in the budget to fix them.

The Camosun instructor running the program, David Armstrong, said he really wants to see students get a “very solid” understanding of social responsibility. “We want students in the hospitality industry, especially the management side of it, to really understand that there’s more to hospitality than generating profits. It’s about giving back to communities, developing relationships with people and helping out overall,” Armstrong said.

Adam also said the students have been in contact with taxi services, and will have vouchers to hand out to those who shouldn’t drive home after the event.

