SKAM brings its mobile live theatre to you, for a donation

Dec. 17 to 19 final weekend to book a live performance where you are, two show options available

SKAM Theatre Company’s rolling outdoor venue can be brought virtually anywhere there’s space for two cars in Greater Victoria, on order. (Photo courtesy SKAM.ca)

SKAM Theatre Company’s final weekend of straight-to-your-door, pop-up theatre will have the show on the road Dec. 17 to 19 between 6:30 and 9 p.m. nightly.

Residents of Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Saanich and View Royal can order the company to pull its flat-bed truck up to any 30-metre space (approximately two car spaces) that allows for six metres of space between performers and audiences. The deck will be transformed into an open-air stage ready for the performance of either of their two original December shows; The emotional thriller, A Leaf Out of Your Book or the wintertime Western, Love and Spurs.

To book a show for the company’s final weekend, email popup@skam.ca.

Shows are made available to any manageable-sized crowd by donation, according to the company’s website, which recommends $60 to $100, but free performances can be accommodated if necessary.

A Leaf Out of Your Book, recommended for audiences 13 and up, is “an intriguing story about a budding author trying to make it in publishing, and the world of betrayal and competition that unfolds,” reads Skam’s press release.

Love and Spurs, aimed at those seven and older, is “a knee-slapping wintertime Western about two rival outlaws that promises to brighten up any evening.”

SKAM Theatre Company, including director Ciaran Volke, producer Justin F. Lee and performers Kendra Bidwell, Brianna Bock, Jessica Burdge and Lindsey Schneider, promises more home-delivery pop-ups throughout the year.

